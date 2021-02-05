Jimmy Kimmel probably had the best "mean tweets" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he invited Tom Brady as his guest on the Feb. 4 episode of his show. The segment — which is all about celebs reading mean tweets about themselves — got hilarious when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB answered a rude comment about his sex life with wife Gisele Bündchen, and his response left me in literal tears. Tom Brady's reaction to a joke about his sex life was everything I needed to enjoy the rest of my day.

The mean tweet predicted Brady will lose the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, and he'll get so upset that he'll "hardly have sex with [his] supermodel wife in [his] giant mansion." After reading it aloud, Brady just shook his head, zipped his lips, and said, "I have no comment to that." LOL. Considering he's won the Super Bowl six times with his previous team, the New England Patriots, I doubt Brady will be too bummed out if Super Bowl LV doesn't go in his favor (or, at least, not too bummed for sex).

And surprisingly, this isn't the first time Brady's gotten real about sex with Bündchen.

In September 2020, Brady revealed he typically doesn't get intimate with his wife on a game day. When asked whether he ever engages in game-day sex with his wife by Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, the footballer joked, "Oh man, that's probably off the table. I wouldn't say it's probably never happened, but I don't think that would be the moment ... That wouldn't be my pre-game warm-up."

Back in February 2018, ahead of Super Bowl LII, a source for Hollywood Life reportedly claimed Brady usually "abstains from sex for 24 hours before a big game," though he apparently went "without it for 72 hours" in preparation for the Super Bowl. Apparently, Brady hasn't lost faith in his no-game-day-sex tradition, even though the Eagles ended up defeating the Patriots that year.

Bündchen and Brady have been married since 2009, and in February 2020, they celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary by writing each other sweet tributes on Instagram. "I can't believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding," the supermodel wrote next to a picture of them cutting their wedding cake. “Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet!"

Brady also paid homage to the 11 years he spent with Gisele by sharing two photos of his wife and their kids. "You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can," he said. "And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life."

I don't know what will go down in their bedroom when the couple celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary this February, but by the looks of it, their relationship is stronger than ever!