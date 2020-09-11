Plenty of athletes have superstitious (and somewhat absurd) game-day rituals. However, rather than doing something odd, Tom Brady's game-day tradition involves not doing something. During a Sept. 10 appearance Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB got uncharacteristically candid about his personal life, and — according to Tom Brady's quote about sex with Gisele Bündchen — he never gets it on before hitting the gridiron.

"I'm going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question," Shepard teased during the episode. "And that is, do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?" Though the footballer isn't one to typically disclose deets about being intimate with his supermodel wife, he laughingly replied, "Oh man, that's probably off the table. I wouldn't say it's probably never happened, but I don't think that would be the moment." He later added, "That wouldn't be my pre-game warm-up."

Back in February 2018, ahead of Super Bowl LII, a source for Hollywood Life reportedly claimed Brady usually "abstains from sex for 24 hours before a big game," though he apparently went "without it for 72 hours" in preparation for the Super Bowl. I guess the Patriots' defeat against the Eagles didn't discourage Brady from his no-sex tradition.

Brady and Bündchen have been married for over a decade now, but apparently, the two hit a rough patch a few years earlier (though luckily, it didn't seem to have anything to do with Brady's pre-game abstinence policy). During an April 2020 appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, Brady confessed to letting his work get in the way of his family time. "A couple years ago, she didn't feel I was doing my part for the family," the QB said of his wife. Luckily, she and Brady were able to work out their issues. "She wasn't satisfied with our marriage, so I needed to make a change in that," he added.

Despite their occasional sex-free nights, it seems as though these two are doing better than ever. (And hopefully Bündchen doesn't mind Brady disclosing his secret no-sex superstition to the world.)