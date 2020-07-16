Gigi Hadid is has been noticeably quiet about her pregnancy, and, now, she's explaining why. The mama-to-be took to Instagram to express the importance of keeping things hush hush not only for herself, but in consideration of the current state of the world around her. Gigi Hadid's quotes about keeping her pregnancy private make so much sense.

It was on April 28 reports first surfaced of Hadid and Zayn Malik's pregnancy news, and fans couldn't wait to see the model's growing baby bump. Fans finally caught a glimpse on July 15, when Hadid took to Instagram to promote her new art book. During that same video, she expressed why she hasn't been forthcoming with more pregnancy details.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic,” Hadid told her fans. "My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.”

She went on to say how she would rather take up social media real estate to address more important issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the Coronavirus. “That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to Coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

You can hear Hadid's remarks below at the 7:00 minute time stamp.

Fans will take what they can get at this rate, and the Twittersphere was thrilled to catch even a quick glimpse of the model's growing belly.

It sounds like Hadid will continue keeping her pregnancy private moving forward. "I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to like look cute or post something,” she also said. It looks like fans will just have to wait patiently until Hadid and Malik's bundle of joy arrives.

