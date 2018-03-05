If there’s one movie that was majorly snubbed by the Academy by not receiving any nominations this year, it’s Wonder Woman. That film is objectively incredible. But its lack of recognition at the behemoth of award ceremonies didn’t stop its star from showing up. Gal Gadot’s 2018 Oscars look is fit for a patriarchy-crushing superhero, so yes, it’s apt.

Directed by Patty Jenkins (who should have definitely received a nomination for Best Director), Wonder Woman proves that female-fronted superhero movies can absolutely compete with similar films starring men. It grossed over $103 million in box office sales during its opening weekend alone, setting a new record for a movie directed by a woman. Gadot, What’s more, the movie helped convey to young girls that they can do whatever they want and be whoever they want—that women are powerful and able and forces to be reckoned with. It’s a movie that was sorely needed in light of America’s current political and social climate, and one that will continue to inspire for years to come.

And Gadot, its fierce star, had a huge hand in making it so impactful. Born in Israel, she served as a combat instructor in the Israel Defense Forces for two years before deciding to pursue modeling. She’s smart, charismatic, beautiful, and strong, and if you saw her performance on Saturday Night Live then you also know about her great sense of humour and ability to captivate. In short, she embodies what it means to be a powerful woman, both on-screen and off. Can you tell I have a major crush on the woman?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, her attendance at the Oscars makes the awards show that much more exciting, partly due to the fact that whenever she hits a red carpet she absolutely slays. At the Golden Globes this year she wore a simple black dress with a knee-high slit, but paired it with a cropped tuxedo-style blazer and dazzling diamond encrusted earrings. Anytime an actress challenges red carpet norms I am all about it!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And on Sunday, March 4, at the 2018 Oscars, Gadot stunned once again:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Wonder Woman star was styled by Elizabeth Stewart for the big night, and the look certainly did not disappoint. Stunning everyone with a silver-sequin Givenchy gown, Gadot played up the glam even more with a drool-worthy Tiffany diamond necklace.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her hair, styled by Dove Celebrity Stylist, Mark Townsend, was done in a sleek, sophisticated French twist. Describing the inspo behind Gadot's whole look, Townsend revealed,

Gal’s look tonight is inspired by her Givenchy silver gown and Tiffany diamond and aquamarine necklace. We decided to put the hair up so that we could really highlight the jewel! The final look has an Art Deco feel — just a hint of 1920s, without being costume-y

