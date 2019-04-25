There's an extra juicy way to infuse your daily style with fresh pops of color and I guarantee it's one you're going to want to take a bite out of. Fruit print dresses, tops, bottoms, accessories (so basically fruit print everything) are trending, proving that kitschy-cool style will never die. And why would you want it to? Playful prints are what happy outfits are made of, so take a walk on the wild side and try some out for yourself.

Earlier this week, accessories designer Susan Alexandra dropped a collection at Urban Outfitters in collaboration with Champion that was basically a wearable fruit salad. From a crop top and biker shorts to tees and some seriously rad sneakers, an array of products were covered in strawberries, grapes, watermelon and the like in what might be the cutest sporty collection ever. It proves that fruit has gone mainstream and appeals to a wide sartorial palette, so pic your favorite citrus or berry and rep it hard.

Below, I rounded up 20 of the best fruity pieces on the market, from jewelry to dresses to tops and everything between. Pick your favorite and get ready to feel and look like a literal snack.

Orange Crush RUKEN Babe Dress $66 Shopbop Buy Now The LBD gets a sweet update via an orange orchard print. It's the perfect day-to-night piece and incredibly easy to style.

Taste The Rainbow Fruit Print Button Front Puff Sleeve Blouse $13 Shein Buy NowBuy Now This shirt is all kinds of bright and cheery thanks to its print, while it's button-up design makes it feel decidedly more elevated than a typical printed tee. The slightly puffed sleeves finish it off with an extra festive feel.

Tubular Fruit Bandeau Top $22 Topshop Buy Now Nothing screams summer more than a tube top, except maybe a tube top covered in lemons.

Shake Your Pom Poms Smocked Bodice Puff Sleeve Dress $80 Eloquii Buy Now Pomegranates don't get enough credit in deliciousness or cuteness, but this dress proves they're an ace fruit to wear.

Fruit By The Foot Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive 93Eighteen Sneaker $100 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Even without their laces these shoes would be super cool, but throw in the fruity accents and they become must-haves.

Tropical Escape Nanette Lepore Tutti Fruitti Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit $138 Zappos Buy Now Swimwear always features some of the best, most playful prints, as exemplified by this one-piece.

Sweet Socks Sheer Fruit Print Socks $9 & Other Stories Buy Now Wear these under strappy heeled sandals for an especially cute look.

The Daily Rind Eyes on the Slice Watermelon Cardigan $49 Modcloth Buy Now Cardigans are trending for spring, so why not get one emblazoned with tiny watermelons?

For The Frill Of It ASOS DESIGN shirred romper with frill sleeve in fruit print $45 ASOS Buy Now Own as many rompers as you can because they make getting dressed a breeze (that's my fashion motto).

Berry Good Democracy Ruffled Short Sleeve Hi-Lo Top $39 Nordstrom Rack Buy Now This gauzy ruffled strawberry shirt would look ace with gold hoops and a matching red lip. Pair it with dark wash denim to complete the look.

Pit Stop AQUA High/Low Cherry Print Midi Dress $62 Bloomingdale's Buy Now Find me a better date night dress than this asymmetrical cherry print one, I dare you.

Grove For It MINKPINK Valencia Button Front Midi Dress $119 Shopbop Buy Now This breezy midi dress is effortlessly cool.

Bow Up Adele Midi Dress Capulet Capulet $124 Revolve Buy Now The tie sleeves and deep V neckline of this dress give it an elevated feel, while the cherry and lemon print keep it playful.

Feeling Vine Grape Slushie Earrings $95 Susan Alexandra These oversized grape earrings are excellent conversation starters and prove that you are fearless when it comes to your style

Cold Shoulders I-N-C Womens Lemons Knit Blouse Yellow 3X - Plus Size $49 Jet The Bardot top gets a lemony update and looks more retro than ever.

Suit Up Retro Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit $85 Eloquii Buy Now Ruffles, a keyhole, an eye-popping print—this suit's got it all.

Crop Crop Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive Allover Print Cropped Tube Top $0 Urban Outfitters Buy Now The most fruit salad-y of all fruit salad tops.

Miami Vice ARANCIATA PINK PRINT TIE-BACK MINI DRESS FINDERS KEEPERS $130 Lulu's Buy Now This dress was made for South Beach.