There's nothing I love more than when big brands champion small designers by joining forces with them on a project and the new Champion x Susan Alexandra collaboration for Urban Outfitters does just that. Not only is it about to be your favorite comfy-cool collection for spring (trust me on this), but it's also giving major visibility to one of Brooklyn's finest independent designer babes. Alexandra, who is known for her whimsical beaded accessories, already boasts fashion industry insider fans with the like of Jeanne Damas and Always Judging's Courtney Trop, but this collaboration will expose her creative genius to the masses. Plus, it's adorable AF and blends sporty cool with quirky cute in the most covetable of ways. If you've ever wanted to dress like a fruit salad, here's your chance.

Launching today, April 22, at UrbanOutfittters.com, the collection includes hoodies, shorts, tube tops, bike shorts and more that are covered in prints inspired by Alexandra's own artistic musings. "This collaboration with Champion and Urban Outfitters is so exciting for me. I wanted to make whimsical, color saturated designs that also offer function and comfort,” she said in a press release. “The textile designs all stemmed from watercolor paintings that we transformed into fabric designs. It's like a dream sketchbook come to life! I love all the tiny details of this collection—the beaded drawstrings and fruit accents, which are elements that are very close to my heart."

If you look at Alexandra's personal web shop, you'll notice that her beaded bags and jewelry creations are often covered in little fruits themselves and always boast super saturated colors. It's clear this collaboration with Champion stays true to her lighthearted aesthetic.

Urban Outfitters

Standout pieces from the lineup include everything boasting the above print, which features mini strawberries, watermelon slices, moons, stars, hands lemons, flowers, and more. It's a hodgepodge of adorable doodles that reminds me of marzipan or my sticker collection as a kid (and my sticker collection now, to be honest), and looks unbelievably rad when translated into a tube top, bike shorts, and the like.

Urban Outfitters

The fruit doesn't stop there, though. Other pieces like the above hooded sweatshirt feature juicy little details, like the watermelon, strawberry, and lemon cleverly integrated into Champion's signature logo. The matching shorts feature beaded drawstrings, which directly reference Alexandra's preferred design material.

Urban Outfitters

If you're really into color and enjoy resembling a walking lollipop (*raises hand*), this matching hoodie and shorts set is going to speak to your sweetest cravings. It's finished off with beaded drawstrings and watermelon motifs—there's nothing sour about it.

Urban Outfitters

If you're trying to stay away from buying hoodies so close to the summer but love the fruit-ified Champion logo, fear not. You can also cop a tube top and biker shorts featuring the design.

Urban Outfitters

To help your spring style fully bloom, the collection also features Champion logo tees and crewnecks that have been given a flower power update. They're the perfect pieces to wear for casual weekend activities and will make you feel effortlessly fresh.

Everything in the collection ranges between $35-$99, so go ahead and indulge.