You know those people who start celebrating the winter holidays as soon as Halloween ends? Well, Freeform's offices must be full of them, because the network revealed its 25 Days of Christmas schedule for 2019 bright and early on Nov. 1. But regardless of whether you're already decking the halls or you refuse to listen to "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" until after Thanksgiving, Freeform's official lineup is bound to get you in the holly-jolly spirit.

If you haven't noticed, you can already catch tons of holiday movies on Freeform, thanks to the channel's Kickoff To Christmas programming, which runs through the month of November. (See? I told you Freeform was into starting the holiday season early.) But once Dec. 1 rolls around, the 25 Days of Christmas officially begins, meaning there will be even more festive content to enjoy.

This year's lineup includes some exciting new stuff, including the anticipated Freeform original movie Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, which stars The Bold Type's Aisha Dee and Liza On Demand's Kimiko Glenn. The premise sounds kind of dark off the bat, but fans can be pretty confident it will also be full of holiday cheer.

Check out the official synopsis for yourself:

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Aisha Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently “ghosts” Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her.

David Bukach/Freeform

And now for the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule, listed in Eastern Time:

Sunday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9:05 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10 a.m. Arthur Christmas

1:15 p.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. The Muppets Christmas Carol

11:00 a.m. Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:15 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:00 p.m. Wrap Battle

10:00 p.m. Wrap Battle

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:30 a.m. Santa Baby

11:00 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

1:40 p.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40 p.m. Rise of the Guardians

4:45 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:30 a.m. Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11:00 a.m. Rise of the Guardians

1:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2:00 p.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4:00 p.m. Home Alone

6:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

12:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

11:00 a.m. Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30 p.m. Unaccompanied Minors

2:30 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

4:35 p.m. Arthur Christmas

6:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. Home Alone 3

1:35 p.m. Arthur Christmas

3:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:00 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

1:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. Home Alone 3

10:00 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12:00 p.m. The Santa Clause

2:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

4:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. Home Alone

10:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m. Wrap Battle

20th Century Fox

Sunday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. Wrap Battle

8:00 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:00 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

12:00 p.m. Prancer Returns

2:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10 p.m. Home Alone

6:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. Despicable Me 2

11:25 p.m. Shrek

1:30 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, Dec. 9

7:30 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m. Home Alone 3

2:10 p.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20 p.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50 p.m. Shrek

6:55 p.m. Despicable Me 2

9:00 p.m. Wrap Battle

10:00 p.m. Wrap Battle

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:30 a.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11:00 a.m. Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. The Mistle-Tones

2:05 p.m. Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

6:15 p.m. Arthur Christmas

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:30 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas

11:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

1:10 p.m. Arthur Christmas

3:20 p.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:00 p.m. Same Time, Next Christmas

10:00 p.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

11:00 a.m. This Christmas

1:35 p.m. The Perfect Holiday

3:35 p.m. The Holiday

6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. Snow

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. Love the Coopers

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

2:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

4:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9:00 a.m. Arthur Christmas

11:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05 p.m. Home Alone

6:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. Arthur Christmas

9:05 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:10 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

1:20 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

3:25 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

9:00 a.m. Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 p.m. Rise of the Guardians

4:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. Good Trouble

Christopher Willard/Freeform

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. Rise of the Guardians

12:35 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. The Holiday

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

9:00 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:05 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

1:10 p.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10 p.m. Home Alone

5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 a.m. Snowglobe

10:30 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story

11:00 p.m. Rise of the Guardians

1:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. Snow

9:00 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

1:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:45 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story

9:20 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2

11:25 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

9:40 a.m. Arthur Christmas

11:50 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:55 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

1:25 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:35 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:05 p.m. The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. The Holiday

10:15 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 p.m. Home Alone

9:50 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

10:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

12:00 p.m. Prancer Returns

2:05 p.m. Arthur Christmas

4:10 p.m. Home Alone

6:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. Arthur Christmas

1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

5:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9:00 a.m. Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

3:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

3:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)