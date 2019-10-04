Freeform's "Kickoff To Christmas" 2019 Lineup Will Make You Feel Jolly
It's never too early to get into the holly jolly spirit that comes around at the end of every year, and if there's one TV channel that expresses this sentiment, it's Freeform. Not only does Freeform have its signature "25 Days of Christmas" in December, but it also dedicates the entire month of November to the winter holiday season. Freeform's "Kickoff To Christmas" 2019 lineup starts on Nov. 1 this year, meaning viewers can keep their celebrations going right after the Halloween festivities end.
The November lineup includes holiday classics such as Miracle on 34th Street and the Home Alone franchise, but many of the other movies on this year's lineup don't necessarily count as holiday films. When you think about it, this makes sense, because if they were all Christmas movies, Freeform would probably run out of material (and possibly bore viewers) by the time December rolls around. However, even the movies on this list that are not expressly about the holiday season are still likely to evoke that magical, childlike feeling you get whenever you are celebrating with loved ones. I mean, how can you not get all warm and fuzzy after watching Toy Story or The Lion King?
Here is Freeform's full "Kickoff To Christmas" lineup for the year:
Friday, Nov. 1
12:00 p.m. Paddington
2:00 p.m. Rise of the Guardians
4:00 p.m. Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
6:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Cars
8:30 p.m. Disney’s Zootopia
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 2
7:00 a.m. Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
9:00 a.m. Disney’s Hercules
11:05 a.m. Disney-Pixar’s Cars
1:45 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
4:15 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
6:20 p.m. Disney’s Zootopia
8:50 p.m. Disney’s Moana
11:20 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
Sunday, Nov. 3
7:00 a.m. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
8:00 a.m. Disney’s Hercules
10:10 a.m. Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
12:40 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
2:45 p.m. Disney’s Pocahontas
4:45 p.m. Disney’s Moana
7:15 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
9:55 p.m. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
12:00 a.m. Disney’s Pocahontas
Monday, Nov. 4
11:00 a.m. Marley & Me
1:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:30 p.m. Grown Ups
7:00 p.m. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
9:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
Tuesday, Nov. 5
11:30 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
2:30 p.m. Grown Ups
5:00 p.m. Shrek
7:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
9:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
12:00 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
11:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:30 p.m. Shrek
4:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
6:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University
12:00 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Thursday, Nov. 7
12:00 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:00 p.m. Happy Feet Two
4:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
6:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University
8:30 p.m. Disney’s Zootopia
12:00 a.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
Friday, Nov. 8
11:30 a.m. Happy Feet Two
1:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
3:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life
5:30 p.m. Disney’s Zootopia
8:00 p.m. TBD
9:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 9
7:00 a.m. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Adventure Awaits
9:05 a.m. Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life
11:15 a.m. Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
1:20 p.m. Disney’s Mulan
3:25 p.m. Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
5:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana
8:00 p.m. TBD
10:00 p.m. Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
12:00 a.m. Disney’s Pocahontas
Sunday, Nov. 10
7:00 a.m. Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
7:30 a.m. Disney’s Pocahontas
9:30 a.m. Disney’s Mulan
11:35 a.m. Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
1:40 p.m. Disney’s Moana
4:10 p.m. TBD
6:10 p.m. Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
8:15 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
10:55 p.m. Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
Monday, Nov. 11
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
2:45 p.m. Disney’s Moana
5:15 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
7:55 p.m. Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
Tuesday, Nov. 12
11:00 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
12:35 p.m. Matilda
2:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
5:50 p.m. Home Alone
8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Home Alone 3
Wednesday, Nov. 13
12:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
3:10 p.m. Home Alone
5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. Pitch Perfect
12:00 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
Thursday, Nov. 14
12:00 p.m. Boomerang (Freeform premiere)
2:35 p.m. The Holiday
5:50 p.m. Pitch Perfect
8:30 p.m. Grown Ups
12:00 a.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, Nov. 15
11:30 a.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:40 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:20 p.m. Grown Ups
6:50 p.m. Matilda
8:55 p.m. Fantastic Mr. Fox (Freeform premiere)
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 16
7:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:35 a.m. Happy Feet Two
11:40 a.m. Matilda
1:45 p.m. Fantastic Mr. Fox
3:50 p.m. Home Alone
6:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. Disney’s Frozen
11:30 p.m. The BFG (2016) (Freeform premiere)
Sunday, Nov. 17
7:00 a.m. Happy Feet Two
9:00 a.m. The BFG (2016)
11:35 a.m. Dennis the Menace (1993)
1:40 p.m. Home Alone
4:10 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:50 p.m. Disney’s Frozen
9:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Monday, Nov. 18
11:00 a.m. Love the Coopers
1:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:00 p.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
6:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m. Grown Ups
Tuesday, Nov. 19
11:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:35 p.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. Grown Ups
5:05 p.m. Boomerang
7:45 p.m. The Blind Slide
12:00 a.m. The Truth About Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 20
12:00 p.m. Boomerang
2:35 p.m. The Blind Slide
5:50 p.m. Home Alone
8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Deck the Halls
Thursday, Nov. 21
11:00 a.m. Marley & Me
1:40 p.m. Deck the Halls
3:45 p.m. Home Alone
6:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55 p.m. Matilda
12:00 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Nov. 22
11:30 a.m. Tomorrowland
2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
4:45 p.m. Matilda
6:50 p.m. Shrek
8:55 p.m. Despicable Me 2 (Freeform premiere)
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 23
7:00 a.m. Tomorrowland
10:10 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
12:15 p.m. The Pacifier
2:20 p.m. Shrek
4:25 p.m. Despicable Me 2
6:30 p.m. Grown Ups
9:00 p.m. Turkey Drop (Freeform premiere)
11:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
Sunday, Nov. 24
7:00 a.m. Garfield
9:00 a.m. The Pacifier
11:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:40 p.m. Rise of the Guardians
6:45 p.m. Home Alone
9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. Matilda
Monday, Nov. 25
11:30 a.m. Rise of the Guardians
1:40 p.m. Matilda
3:50 p.m. Home Alone
6:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. Wrap Battle (Freeform premiere)
Tuesday, Nov. 26
11:00 a.m. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
1:30 p.m. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
4:40 p.m. Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
7:45 p.m. Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Freeform premiere)
12:00 a.m. Wrap Battle
Wednesday, Nov. 27
7:30 a.m. Turkey Drop
11:00 a.m. Paddington
1:05 p.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
5:40 p.m. Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier
8:55 p.m. Despicable Me 2
12:00 a.m. Turkey Drop
Thursday, Nov. 28
7:30 a.m. Wrap Battle
11:00 a.m. Turkey Drop
1:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:00 p.m. Despicable Me 2
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Fantastic Mr. Fox
Friday, Nov. 29
11:30 a.m. Happy Feet Two
1:30 p.m. Fantastic Mr. Fox
3:30 p.m. Home Alone
6:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:40 p.m. Shrek
10:45 p.m. Mary Poppins (1964)
Saturday, Nov. 30
7:00 a.m. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
10:15 a.m. Mary Poppins (1964)
1:30 p.m. Deck the Halls
3:35 p.m. Arthur Christmas
5:40 p.m. Shrek
7:45 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
