I don't mean to break your heart and ruin your holiday, but as of right now, no massive sitewide sales has been announced for Fenty Beauty. Instead, Fenty Beauty's Black Friday 2019 sale consists of a free four-piece product set gifted to shoppers who spend over $50, which is still a pretty good deal if you love Fenty products as much as I do. I'll take what I can get, Rihanna — especially if you were too busy working on new music to plan a sale, hint hint. A girl can dream! The gift with purchase deal ends on Nov. 30, so if you're been eyeing some Fenty goodies, now's the time to start shopping.

When celebrities start their own makeup lines, they often launch with a ton of support from fans and then, slowly but surely, the hype dies down. I'm happy to state the obvious, that this did NOT happen in the case of Fenty Beauty, which has only grown more popular over the years. This is most likely due to the fact that they keep dropping incredible products, not to mention the fact that we all worship Rihanna. If you're a devout Fenty fan and plan on dropping $50 to get the free four-piece gift, here are some picks to keep in mind to make hitting that minimum a breeze.

The new Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in "Ruby Richez" ($36, Fenty Beauty) is a show-stopping hue that will not go ignored at any holiday party:

The same goes for the Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder in "Trophy Wife" ($28, Fenty Beauty). Prepare to outshine the disco ball on New Year's Eve:

Fenty has been dropping new highlighters left and right over the past few months, but the Diamond Bomb II All-Over Diamond Veil in "Holo At Me" ($38, Fenty Beauty) is my personal fave. So icy, so good:

If you're more into RiRi's incredible base products, snag the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($35, Fenty Beauty) to keep dry winter skin looking lively:

And if you're already got all the products you could possibly want, snag the CLF Makeup Case Carry-All Makeup Organizer ($45, Fenty Beauty) instead:

All profits from this makeup bag go straight to Rihanna's non-profit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which funds education and emergency response programs worldwide. Any pick from the Fenty site is a good one, but when you can give back via your purchase? That's a double win — and especially fitting for the Thanksgiving spirit!