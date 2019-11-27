As you daydream about cutting into your second slice of Thanksgiving pie, don’t forget to feed your makeup bag, too. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to stock up on all your beauty necessities — when else can you add 10 lip glosses to your cart guilt-free, convincing yourself that you're saving money in the long run? And speaking of lip gloss, do you know what brand makes lip glosses with incredible sheen and pigmentation, not to mention luscious false lashes, gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, and super-hydrating moisturizers? You guessed it: I'm talking Tarte, and let's just say Tarte Cosmetics' Black Friday 2019 sale is one you certainly do not want to miss.

When I gather with family and friends on Thanksgiving to express gratitude this year, I'll undoubtedly give Tarte a special shoutout for the Shape Tape Contour Concealer ($27, Tarte Cosmetics), as it's the only concealer I trust to use on my dark circles. Fortunately, I'll get my chance to stock up during their holiday sales, and while Black Friday is still a few days away, the savings have already begun. From now through Nov. 28 at 11:69p.m. ET, shoppers to the Tarte site can snag 25% off using the code "VIP25" at checkout. That's right, people, the sale has begun! And in addition to cult favorites like my beloved concealer, there are a ton of new holiday arrivals to shop for less, too.

Remember how I was gushing about glosses? Tarte's Lip Ornaments Lip Gloss Set ($28, Tarte Cosmetics) is probably my favorite holiday kit of the season:

I personally plan to stock up on the Big Ego Mascara ($23, Tarte Cosmetics) If you're looking for a vegan formula with tons of impact, this is it:

Keep in mind, this isn't the brand's ~official~ Black Friday sale, so we can expect even more deals and discounts in the coming days. Bless you, Tarte, for Thanks-GIVING us so many chances to shop!