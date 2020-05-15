Sure, R9 is probably not going to come out in this lifetime, but that doesn’t mean Rihanna has abandoned fans in every arena — quite the opposite. In fact, from now until May 18, Fenty Beauty’s having a Friends & Family sale, with a 25% off discount site-wide. This is one of the brand’s largest sales, so it’s time to stock up on all your favorite Rihanna products — and you don’t even need a promo code.

Whether you’ve been holding out on some wishlist items or want to shake up your makeup routine, the Fenty Beauty world is your oyster. And if you need some inspiration, maybe watch Rihanna’s summer Fenty face tutorial for tips and recommendations. The only items not included in this sale are the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and the CLF Makeup case, but everything else on Fenty Beauty’s website is yours for the discounted taking.

Pretty much every Fenty Beauty product has been an immediate viral success since the brand launched in 2017, and the hype hasn’t faded. Alongside Rihanna confirming that Fenty Skin is on the way, Fenty Beauty has also dropped mascara, eyeliners, cream blushes, and bronzers, all in 2020. With so many new things and cult-favorites to choose from, it’ll be hard not to buy one of everything. I’ve rounded up a few favorites to help you decide.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Available in 10 colors, the new Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush ($20, Fenty Beauty) stays beautifully pigmented throughout the day and never cakes or creases. It also blends easily, so you can mix a few shades together to add even more dimension. Specifically, Drama Class, a light purple shade, is a great shade to take your makeup routine out of the box.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($19, Fenty Beauty) is a certified Rihanna fave. It takes your lips to a whole new level of sheen, all while the shea butter-infused formula keeps your lips nourished. “I made it because I wanted the girls to get kissed more,” Rihanna said on the brand’s website about her inspiration behind the gloss. Gloss Bomb is perfect if you’re looking to prime your lips for kissing, without leaving a sticky lip gloss residue behind.

Mixing and matching the shades in your eyeshadow palettes allows you to choose the ones that work best for your complexion. But lugging around or storing a million palettes is a struggle. Fenty Beauty’s Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette ($25, Fenty Beauty), however, snap together, so you can create a super versatile, yet compact palette.

For your ease, Fenty Beauty has bundled its Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer, Longwear Foundation, and a makeup sponge into the Hydrating Complexion Essentials ($64, Fenty Beauty). Instead of purchasing these items separately, you can now get the $83 value set for less — and with the Friend & Family Sale, the deal is even better.

Add some extra brightness to your eyes with the Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio ($35, Fenty Beauty). Since it comes with three vibrant shades, you can get super creative with how you line your eyes. You also get bold, opaque color in just one stroke.

It’s not a Rihanna look without major glow, and the Liquid Diamond Bomb Glitter Highlighter ($28, Fenty Beauty) delivers. It rolls on effortlessly to your face and body and dries quickly, so you don’t have to worry about covering everything you touch in glitter.

"Lipstick is all about having fun and expressing your mood at any given moment. This collection makes it easier than ever because there's a color for everyone,” Rihanna said about Fenty Beauty’s 24-shade Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick ($18, Fenty Beauty) collection. Once you find your favorite colors, you can trust the creamy formula to keep your lips soft throughout the day, without any feathering.