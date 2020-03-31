Bad news and good news: The bad news is there’s still no news on when Rihanna will drop her long-awaited ninth album that fans have been waiting on for about an eon. The good news is Rihanna confirmed a Fenty skincare line is coming. In classic Rihanna behavior, she kept most of the details vague, including when fans can expect the skincare line’s launch.

“Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” Rihanna told British Vogue For her May cover. “I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by.” Given the star’s meticulous streak, it’s not surprising fans have been speculating about the skincare launch for three years. Though it’s hard to guess how long Fenty Skin has been in the making, rumors started flying in 2017, when a fan found skincare trademarks filed under House of Fenty. Page Six reports that “Fenty Skin” was officially trademarked on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website on March 25, 2019.

The specific trademarks under Fenty Skin include “pre-moistened cosmetic wipes,” “body care kits,” “facial rollers,” and “power-operated brushes used to clean and exfoliate the skin,” to name some of the many different skincare items listed. From what’s listed, it looks like Rihanna has every skincare product that you could need covered, excluding perfume – although this is hardly a guarantee on what to expect for Fenty Skin’s first drop, and Rihanna definitely likes to keep fans guessing.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have been hoping for a skincare line since the drop of FENTY BEAUTY’S Body Lava ($59, Fenty Beauty), a shimmering body oil. The limited-edition oil quickly became a best-seller for the brand, among nearly every other drop. Fenty Beauty, as a whole, has found massive amounts of success since its launch in 2017. Since then, Rihanna has launched the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and became the first black woman to lead a luxury house, named Fenty. The breadth of Rihanna’s empire just keeps growing. With her hands in so many different pots, it’s amazing the star keeps it all balanced. As if there wasn’t enough Rihanna news to wait for, hopefully, fans will hear more about Fenty Skin soon.