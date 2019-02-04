Have you been reveling in your individuality? Do you feel the trailblazing vibes swirling all around you? Are you excited about the fact that you're a unique personality with irreplaceable qualities? If so, it's no wonder. The sun is in Aquarius, and it's making everyone realize why their differences make them so awesome. In fact, it has so much to do with why as of February 4, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Make sure you check whether your sun or rising signs fall under any of the following.

This week, you'll be feeling a blast of Aquarian energy in the form of a new moon in Aquarius on Feb. 4. While this will have an effect on every single sign in the zodiac, it's air signs who will feel stimulated the most. This week is bursting with potential for genius ideas, creative exploration, and radical chance. If you just so happen to have air sign placements in your birth chart, you'll feel as though you're functioning on a more productive level and enjoying life in a more beautiful way.

This is not to mention the fact that Mercury, the most intellectual planet of all, will be forming positive sextiles with Mars and Uranus this week. There is something incredible brewing within.

Gemini: You're Seeing Things In A Way You Never Did Before

With a new moon lighting up your ninth house of adventure, philosophy, and expansion, you might just feel like your mind has been blown. You'll be able to break through formerly inhibiting perspectives and see things outside the box. You'll also feel inspired to try something new and challenging, something that makes you feel as though you're growing and continuing to surprise yourself.

This is a wonderful time to think about traveling the world, enrolling in higher education, and putting yourself out there in the great unknown. Remain open-minded and let spontaneity take you places you never would have thought you'd end up. You're about to understand just how big the world truly is.

Libra: You're Feeling The Spark Of Creative Beginnings

Your fifth house of creativity, fun, pleasure, and self-expression is being zapped with the electricity of a new moon. This plants the seed of a beautiful idea that you can nurture and grow with your artistic attention.

This is an opportunity for you to dig within yourself and unleash your inner-child. Let them play, frolic, and enjoy their surroundings. Don't worry so much about what people may think or how much work you need to get done. Right now, it's important that you find a way to have fun. Everything else will work itself out later. You owe it to yourself to just set aside your concerns and live in the present moment. Isn't the whole point of living this life to enjoy it?

Aquarius: You're On The Precipice Of An Exciting New Chapter

One of the most important astrological events of your entire year is upon you, because the new moon in Aquarius is here and it will send a lightning bolt into your first house of the self. This is your chance to embark on a new beginning, and not just any beginning.

This lunation wants you to realize that you've grown so much since last year and you're only continuing to grow. You may not be the same person you once were. In fact, you probably aren't, and there's nothing to dread about that. Think about how your identity has changed and all the ways in which you want to get closer to your truest self. Transform who you are.