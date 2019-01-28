Chances are, you're still reeling from that super blood moon in Leo that took place last week. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a strange moment where the moon moves through a crimson shadow. It's a moment in which all your darkness is revealed, showing you all that would rather remain unseen. However, the drama is finding a moment of respite this week, because as of January 28, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius. If your sun or rising falls under any of the following zodiac signs, the good news applies to you.

Aquarius season is well underway, meaning that this is a beautiful time for social exploration, philanthropic work, and seeing things in a different light. When the sun is in Aquarius, remember that the surest way to happiness is to lend a helping hand to others. With Saturn — planet of discipline and hard work — forming a sextile with Neptune — planet of dreams and the subconscious on Jan. 31, you'll be able to find a dazzling balance between your spirituality and your ability to take concrete action. As Venus — planet of love and friendship — forms a harmonious trine with Uranus — planet of eccentricities and rebellion on Feb. 2, this week is almost guaranteed to be one full of sparks flying and connections you never expected.

Libra: You're Feeling The Spark Of Something New

You're in the midst of an incredibly satisfying and creative period because the sun is swirling through your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Everything feels more enjoyable, you're in touch with your childlike wonder, and chances are, it's made you an incredibly enjoyable person to be around.

Things are only going to get more exciting when Venus — your ruling planet — forms a successful trine with Uranus this week. This inevitably invites new and exciting energy into your love and social life. It could mean that new friendships are on the horizon, as well as new romantic prospects. Likewise, it could mean that you'll try something new in your current relationships that make things so much more interesting. Either way, you're going to love it.

Capricorn: You're Feeling Lovelier And More Dreamlike

You're on the verge of the most romantic time of your year because Venus — planet of love and luxury — will enter Capricorn at the end of the week. However, just before any of that even happens, Venus will form a lovely trine with Uranus, the planet of unexpected happenings and uniqueness.

This is setting you up for an incredibly gratifying Venus return, and if you're thinking of Valentine's Day up ahead, it has the capacity to be one you'll never forget. Prepare to look outside of your usual comforts and your typical ideas of love. There is so much to be learned about the beauty in your life. Fresh electricity is bound to startle your world.

Aquarius: You're Dancing Your Way Through Your Season

The sun is in Aquarius and it's shining its spotlight directly onto you. This week of your solar return is marked by beautiful transits, allowing you to truly engage with some self-reflection, appreciate all the wonder in your life, and form a plan for the year ahead.

The sextile between Saturn — planet of discipline — and Neptune — planet of enchantment — will help you feel spiritually awakened as you accomplish your goals. The trine between Venus — planet of all things lovely — and Uranus — planet of radical change and spontaneity — is only a premonition of something fantastic and exciting to come. Let this all give you hope for all the growth you're currently experiencing, especially since eclipse season has been turning things up a notch.