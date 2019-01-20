Capricorn season showed you all the ways in which you've been procrastinating your own success. It motivated you to take your goals seriously, push yourself further, and let nothing stand between you and your dreams. Despite how inspiring it can be, its energy can feel like a burden on your shoulders. If you're sick of thinking about nothing but your career and your priorities, you'll appreciate the astrological shift this week, because as of January 21, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. If your sun or rising sign happens to be in any of the following, prepare to be amazed.

Can you guess why air signs are in for a beautiful week? Well, on Jan. 20, the sun entered Aquarius, the sign of friendship, community, rebellion, and eccentricities. When the sun is in an air sign, the avenues are open for intellectual connection, learning, social exploration, and embracing the wonders of the mind. To make this week that much more influential on air signs, Mercury — planet of cognitive function and communication — will also enter Aquarius on Jan. 24. While every single sign in the zodiac will be changed by the power of the 11th sign in the zodiac wheel, air signs will appreciate its radical charm and justice-seeking power the most.

Gemini: You're Expanding Your Heart And Flying Away

If you've been feeling emotionally heavy lately, you'll be glad to know that you're finally climbing out of dark times. The sun has left behind your eighth house of death and rebirth only to enter your exciting and colorful ninth house of adventure. You've been reflecting on your shadow self and doing so much introspective work that you're ready to embark on a new journey. Prepare to truly realize your inner strength.

This is the time where you're meant to learn something new, embrace ideas that are different from what you're normally accustomed to, and remain open-minded to spontaneity. Remember that the only way to truly embrace the magic that this universe has to offer is to get out there and do what scares you. If you're afraid to do it, it's all the more important that you do.

Libra: You're Tapping Into Your Artistic Source

You're leaving behind your cocoon of comfort and feelings now that the sun has entered your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This is one of the most enjoyable times of year for you because your only responsibility is to get out there, interact with the universe, and express yourself truly. If it feels good, you're meant to be doing it. Don't overanalyze the situation. If whatever you're doing brings you joy and self-appreciation, it's the right thing.

Right now, the only job you have is to create art. Not necessarily art as in painting, poetry, or writing music. Art as in dancing your ass off in your underwear as you get ready for work. Art as in singing Whitney Houston at the top of your lungs in the shower.

Aquarius: You're Being Reminded Why You're So Awesome

You're known for being the most unique sign in all the zodiac, and while not everyone appreciates your quirky, off-the-wall wisdom all the time, the sun is now in your first house of the self, which means that they can either learn to love your energy or fall behind.

Now that you're in the midst of your solar return, it's time to thank yourself for everything you've survived, battled, and accomplished over the past year. Even if you don't think very highly of how your last year went, give yourself the chance to honor everything you've learned. You've grown so much and you're ready for this next chapter of life.