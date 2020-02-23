You win some, you lose some — it's simply how the process of growth works. When you're enduring a period of stagnancy or difficulty, you are in your cocoon phase, soon to become a butterfly. You're in the midst of a cold and harsh winter just before the warmth of spring arrives. You're patiently working through your block before a creative breakthrough finally takes place. Remember that you are this close to a much brighter day, so keep that in mind when I say February 24, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

If you happen to be a fire sign and you've been going through a rough time, trust that this is only temporary. After all, Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — is in the midst of a retrograde through dreamy and irrational Pisces. This is a pretty intense retrograde, considering that Mercury in Pisces is a transit that feels like Mercury retrograde whether Mercury is actually retrograde or not. If you've been having a rendezvous with the past, experiencing more confusion than usual, and making a mess every step of the way, I hate to break it to you, but this week, Mercury retrograde's effects are likely to intensify, especially on Feb. 25, when the sun forms a conjunction to Mercury Rx.

However, it's not as if there isn't a bright side to this Mercury retrograde. Have you ever gotten lost and then stumbled upon a beautiful place in the process? Has an inconvenience ever transformed into a helpful development? Trust in these messy moments, because there might be something you can gain from it all.

Aries: You Might Stumble Upon Secrets That Change Everything

There's the world you know and the world that lies just beneath the surface, obscured from view. While you can't always control how honest everyone is with you, you do have power over how honest you are with yourself. Dig deep and find the real reason behind the way you're feeling. It's easy to brush it all aside, pretend you're OK, and keep on numbing yourself. However, by confronting the darkness of your feelings, you can then accurately decide the best direction to take when acting upon those feelings. Avoidance only leads to wrong turns, Aries.

Leo: You May Be Reckoning With Fears That Come To Light

What are you so afraid of, Leo? It's time to discover where these fears come from. Was it a difficult past experience? Was it a fear that was instilled in you by society? Figure out where this fear comes from and rewrite the story. By confronting the source, you are reducing its power. So many of your fears exist largely in your head and they're holding you back more than they're keeping you safe. There's nothing safe about inaction or hesitation. Let the exhilaration of doing something to overcome your fears bring you confidence. You are giving birth to yourself and it's called being in "labor" for a reason.

Sagittarius: There May Be Inconveniences That Set You Back

Your habits create your reality, Sagittarius. There are so many ways you can cultivate a happier, healthier, and more productive corner of the world. Consider all the ways in which you waste your time. Think of all the simple hills that you transform into mountains just because you continue to procrastinate. Identify the ways in which you prevent yourself from getting the love and care that you need. There may be inconveniences and confusions that frustrate you this week, but they are there to teach you how to avoid these issues in the future.