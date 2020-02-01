February has arrived, and the first thing on everyone's mind is probably Valentine's Day. Despite the intensity of Saturn-Pluto affecting everyone at the moment, the love-filled holiday is sure to be top of mind for most. So, I could not help but address how February 2020 will be the most romantic month for certain zodiac signs: Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

February's astrology should be interesting, especially with the planet of love shifting into Aries. Then there's Mercury, which will enter mystical Pisces early on in the month, but it will also station retrograde on Feb. 16. So if you're a Pisces and you're still crying over your ex, this might be a good time to hash things out (aka move on or get the necessary closure). That is, if you didn't break up just so you can make up, which is so typical of Pisces.

The sun will deep dive into the mutable waters of Pisces on Feb. 18, followed by a gorgeous sextile both of Pisces' planetary rulers: Jupiter and Neptune. Dreamy is an understatement.

To get a clearer understanding of what February has to offer on the love front, here's why this month will be the most romantic for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces:

Aries: You're Magnetic And As Dreamy As Ever

Move over, hottie. With the planet of love and sensual pleasures, aka Venus, transiting through your sign this month, there's no doubt in my mind that you'll be feeling yourself.

However, despite this being one hell of transit, especially if you're looking for romance, there will also be a general theme revolving around your values and self-worth. A tense square between lady Venus (in your sign) and Saturn-Pluto via your career sector tells me you may have a decision or two pending in regard to your money-making abilities and general self-worth. Are you being recognized for your value, Aries? In the meantime, go ahead and let your crush know how you feel about them.

Sagittarius: You're Expressive And Sensuous AF

Come out to play, Sagittarius. With the goddess of love and beauty sashaying through your creative fifth house of art, romance, and all things heart-centered, there's no doubt you'll be in craving the spotlight. This is also an excellent time to indulge in your artistic desires, let alone fall in love. This area of your chart has everything to do with pleasure, which is Lady Venus' middle name. Everything from your natural swagger to your personal charisma will skyrocket during this time.

However, there will be a challenging square between Venus and Saturn-Pluto via your money-hungry second house, which tells me something revolving around your finances or general self-esteem will likely be triggered during this time. Hey, I always tell you the good and the bad.

Pisces: You're Glowing And You Know It, Too

The month kicks off with charming Venus in your sign, so you'll definitely be graced with a luminous glow — well, at least until Feb. 7. However, once she pirouettes her way into Aries via your second house of finances, values, and self-worth, you'll be feeling as confident as ever.

With the sun beaming through your sign for the majority of the month, you'll be feeling a lot more energized than usual, too. , FYI, there will be a challenging square between Venus and Saturn-Pluto via your 11th house of groups and networking, which means you might need to take a stand and own up to your self-worth within a team, or perhaps even friendship group.