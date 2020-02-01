Can you believe it's already February? Seriously, it feels like I was writing my New Year's resolutions only yesterday, and yet here I am, well on my way to slipping up. But that's OK, because 2020 is still fresh and this journey is far from over. When you make mistakes, you simply get back up and try again. If you were wondering whether it's time to start taking your goals even more seriously, then you've come to the right place, because February 2020 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Capricorn, and Pisces. Roll up those sleeves and prepare yourselves for something big, because the astrology of February will allow your talents to shine.

Even though the sun spends the majority of February in dreamy, spiritual, and selfless Pisces (taking the energy down a notch), February is jam-packed with potential for one major reason: Mars — planet of drive, courage, and self-assertion — enters Capricorn on Feb. 16. Mars becomes extremely powerful when it's in Capricorn, mixing fiery passion with good old-fashioned hard work. Capricorn is focused, ambitious, and willing to put in the hours to get a desired result. Think like a boss this February, because Mars in Capricorn is coming.

This, combined with the sun in Pisces, will help you make your wildest dreams a reality. If you can envision it, then you can accomplish it. With the imagination of Pisces and the tenacity of Capricorn, the energy is beyond inspired. Get your creative juices flowing, tap into your destiny, and follow your intuition. Then, form a game plan. As long as you're willing to work, the cosmos will help you every step of the way.

If your sun, ascendant, or Mars sign is in Aries, Capricorn, or Pisces, then you definitely don't want to sleep through the month of February.

Aries: You're Attracting Accolades Left And Right

There's nothing you love more than a little validation for all your many talents, and this February, you'll receive so many reminders that you are ridiculously powerful. With competitive Mars (your ruling planet) spending the latter half of the month in your 10th house of career and public image, people are noticing what a catch you are. Because lucky Jupiter is also in your 10th house (for the duration of the year, I might add), there might be rewards and promotions in your midst. You're the talk of the town, baby.

Capricorn: You're Feeling So Motivated To Improve Yourself

It's as if you just woke up from a long and dreamy slumber, because driven Mars is entering your first house of the self in late February, rejuvenating your spirit and motivating you to go harder than you ever have. Fill yourself with confidence, grab every opportunity you can, and let people know exactly who you are. You are a Capricorn and you mean business. With expansive Jupiter spending the year in your first house, you're growing so much, so fast. Embrace an even more authentic version of yourself.

Pisces: You're Abundant With Funds And Leading The Way

You're surrounded with good luck during the month of February. Not only is it Pisces season, but Venus — planet of luxury and money — is sprinkling some magic onto your abundant second house of finances and possessions. You're in a powerful position to increase the digits on your bank account, ask for a raise, and attract lots of pretty things with your name on it. Plus, Mars will also be in your 11th house of community, which helps you expand your network and lead others toward a shared goal. There is power in numbers.