There are so many changes going on in astrology this week that many of you will likely be thrown for a loop. Any change, even good change, can feel strange at first while you get used to this new reality, don't you think? It's always easier to know what to expect, but life doesn't work that way. If you refuse to make the change for yourself, the universe always intervenes and shakes things up for you. Keep this in mind when I say that as of February 18, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Whether any of these zodiac signs fall under your sun or rising, you'll feel the twist of energy.

On Feb. 18, 2019, Pisces season will have officially begun, sending the universe through a watery, emotional, and illusory adventure. This will make everyone feel more sensitive, compassionate, and concerned with all things unseen. Why do fire signs tend to find a water season difficult? Well, consider the way the two elements repel and dispel each other. Water extinguishes fire and fire dries water up. But, on a more psychological level, both of these elements are heavy with feeling. It's just that while fire prefers to loudly express their feeling, water tends to hold that feeling within. For fire, this is way too much to ask for.

Aries: You May Be In Need Of Solitude And Grounding

The sun has left behind your social and buzzing 11th house of community and entered your mysterious and internal 12th house of spirituality. If you're suddenly craving some alone time and depth, it's no wonder. It's a strange time when you're receiving energy from the 12th house, and when both the sun and Mercury are in such a house, you're truly feeling its power.

Even if everything seems to be going well in your day-to-day life and it all looks good on paper, you may be receiving messages from your subconscious that threaten it all. What's happening is that everything your spirit knows, but your mind doesn't, will be made apparent to you. Discover how you can be truly fulfilled.

Leo: You Might Be Sacrificing Too Much Energy For Others

You've entered a truly intense and emotional time because both the sun and Mercury are in your eighth house of death and rebirth. This house is also concerned with shared assets and tying up loose ends. It may mean that a chapter of your life is coming to an end and you're dealing with having to say goodbye to something that once was important to you. It can also mean that you're getting closer to someone and opening your heart. Regardless, this house deals with a lot of fear and vulnerability.

While you may be pulled to immerse yourself in someone else, make sure that you're not losing yourself in the process. Consider what's best for you before making any decisions.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Sensitive And In Need Of Care

You're feeling incredibly tender-hearted and in need of some rest and rejuvenation now that the sun has entered your fourth house of home and family. This house brings up feelings associated with your core values, your femininity, and your compassion for others. After a long year full of intense, expansive energy, you're finally ready to go home and cozy up.

If there are aspects of your emotional life that are lacking, it will be made apparent in the next few weeks. Now's the time to do whatever it takes to make you feel more at home. This can mean starting the process of moving in to a new place, but it can also mean spending time with your family and reconnecting with your roots.