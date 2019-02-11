There's never an easy way to let you know that certain signs are about to experience challenges. In fact, it's never easy to be certain that there will be challenges. After all, sometimes an obstacle arrives so that you can overcome it, and what greater feeling is that? Smooth sailing is lovely and all, but it can get boring after a while, can't it? Keep these perspectives in mind when I tell you that as of February 11, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Whether any of the following zodiac signs happen to be your rising sign or your sun sign, you'll feel the energy.

If you happen to have made the list, don't worry. It's the last week of Aquarius season, so if it feels as though the past few weeks have been uncomfortable and somewhat off-kilter, it's because the affect that this fixed air sign has on you is less than ideal. However, it's still important that you go through it, because believe it or not, every single one of us are made up of all 12 zodiac signs. So even if it all feels strange right now, there's some part of you, no matter how small it is, that feels thankful for what's transpired astrologically. And, regardless, the sun will enter Pisces next week, launching all water signs into a beautiful time.

Cancer: Something Is Ending And Something Is Beginning

You're coming away from a new moon that shook your eighth house of death and rebirth. It's not that you don't understand the depth of darkness and light that lingers in the eighth house. In fact, you're one of the few zodiac signs that can handle it's energy with the most ease. However, there's still nothing easy about grappling with something important to you coming to an end, but don't worry. A new chapter of life is about to begin.

Although, you shouldn't let this news get you down. Things are starting to lighten up for you this week now that Mercury has rolled into your ninth house of adventure. You're seeing things in a much more optimistic way.

Scorpio: You're Feeling Too Sensitive For Big Crowds

The sun has been in your fourth house of home and family for the past few weeks, which essentially makes you feel so much more tender, loving, and sensitive than usual. Although this energy can feel cozy and pure, it has the affect of making you far more susceptible to feeling overwhelmed. Chances are, you've felt too tired, delicate, and unprepared to deal with a lot of intensity at once. If you've been a homebody lately, don't punish yourself for it.

Now that Mercury has entered your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. There's so much beauty and wonder on the way.

Pisces: Your Head May Not Be In Reality Right Now

You've been existing primarily in a dreamworld for the past few weeks because the sun has been in your 12th house of spirituality. This house is concerned with everything that lies beneath the surface, all things left unsaid, and the many things yet to be realized. You've been searching within and you've probably been craving solitude because of it. After experiencing a new moon in your 12th house, you may be undergoing mysterious (and strange) revelations.

However, despite how foggy everything else has been, you're starting to see yourself more clearly, even if others aren't understanding you the same way. Now that Mercury has entered Pisces, you're feeling sharper and more clever than usual.