Has your imagination been a waterfall of artistic brilliance? Have your dreams been more vivid and earth-shattering? Do you suddenly feel so much more sensitive, as though you're constantly on the verge of tears? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, it's likely that you're feeling the power of Pisces season. Certain people will enjoy this transcendent energy more than others, and as of February 18, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. If any of the following land under your ascendant or sun sign (or both, if you're lucky), then prepare for a magical time.

If you thought the shift into Pisces season was the only thing going on in astrology this week, think again. Just one day after the sun enters the 12th sign in the zodiac wheel, a full moon in Virgo will bring so much emotional truth to light. Remember, full moons tend to be a difficult and overwhelming time, but that doesn't mean that they don't signify reward and recognition. In essence, when the moon reaches its brightest state, so do you. It illuminates everything that may be missing from your life, whether what's missing is something you have control over or not. However, it can also grant you a sense of completion that you deserve, and it's not uncommon for amazing, unexpected things to happen. Stay tuned and fasten your seatbelt.

Cancer: You're In The Mood To Expand Your Horizons

The sun has left behind your intense and emotional eighth house of reincarnation only to enter your exciting and expansive ninth house of adventure. You've done so much internal work and you've probably made some difficult decisions, but now that's all behind you. You're ready to go where you've never gone before, break through barriers, and fly far away.

Right now, you're rediscovering the meaning of life and how you fit in to it. How do you want to live your life? Where do you want to go? What's truly important to you? Right now, you're sorting through your values, but none of it feels like work. You're enjoying every moment of it.

Scorpio: You're Feeling Creative And Ready To Party

This is possibly one of the most exciting times of year for you because the sun is now in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. There's a strong chance that you've been a bit of a hermit, possibly even hiding from the world, because the sun was in your fourth house of home and family. Now, you're coming out of your shell like the world depends on it.

This time of year is reserved for you. Don't worry about anything unless it brings you joy. Make happiness, self-expression, and artistry part of your intentions, because right now, your impulse is to create and interact the way you did when you were a child. When you were a kid, you didn't worry about how successful you were. All you were thinking about was how much fun you were having. Bring that feeling back.

Pisces: You're On Top Of The World And Feeling Confident

Pisces season has finally arrived, crowning you queen of the cosmos. The universe is swirling with your dreamy, artistic, imaginative, and compassionate vibes and you feel so safe in your skin. But, not just safe. You feel confident, ready, and eager to get out there and show the world who you are. Dive in to the deepest and most extravagant form of self love because you deserve it.

Your solar return is about honoring all that you've accomplished, survived, and worked on before making the decision to move forward. What are your goals for the year to come? What is happening right now that illuminates your path so far? There's no better time to tend to yourself.