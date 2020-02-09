One you see that astrology is more than just hilarious memes and lighthearted fun, you realize there's so much it can teach you. However, in order for it to help you grow, astrology must first force you to confront the truth and overcome obstacles in your life. Even though February 10, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Leo, Virgo, and Pisces — they will have learned so much by the time they get through it. If you were born under the influence of one of these signs, don't get discouraged. Instead, let this be proof that you are stronger than you think. The planets never put you through something you can't survive.

You're coming away from a highly energized and expressive full moon in Leo, which silenced all the white noise and stoked the fire of your passion. Even though the experience may have been dramatic, it unveiled a deeper layer of yourself and encouraged you to move forward. When Mars — planet of drive and ambition — enters hardworking, focused, and ruthless Capricorn on Feb. 16, it will only motivate you to fine-tune that passion of yours and create something worthwhile.

However, you should hold off on making major commitments or starting something new for the time being. With Mercury retrograde entering the scene on Feb. 16, your motivation is better used for tying off loose ends and working on projects you may have abandoned in the past. Chances are, you've been passionate about the same thing for a very long time. Have you been stopping and starting? Losing interest halfway through your progress? Circle back and rethink your decision to leave things unfinished. You've already completed so much more work than you may have realized.

Leo: You May Be Reminded Of Something You Have Lost

Not everything is meant to last forever, Leo. Still, that doesn't make it any easier, does it? Even if you've totally accepted that it's over and you've gone through the five stages of grief, the bittersweet feeling of missing the past can wash over you. This week, you might find yourself feeling nostalgic and wondering why everything went wrong. Just know that it came to an end for a reason. One chapter ends so that another chapter can begin. Learn something from the past and take it with you into the future.

Virgo: There Could Be Relationship Drama In Your Near Future

There's bound to be confusion surrounding your relationships this week. An issue from the past may arise once again, proving that it has never truly been solved. Instead of reacting by taking drastic or permanent measures, try to learn from whatever conflicts are surrounding you. They're cropping up once again for a reason. This may be an opportunity for you to gain closure from a past relationship or finally call attention to a problem that's been plaguing a current one. If both parties are willing to work on the issue, communicating and compromising could indicate a major relationship milestone.

Pisces: You Might Be Undergoing A Bit Of An Identity Crisis

With Mercury retrograding in your first house of the self, this confusing and inconvenient transit could affect every aspect of your life. However, it could most notably have an impact on the way you see yourself. You may feel confronted by the person you used to be, possibly even haunted by actions you took in the past. If you feel like you don't know who you really are, trust that you might not be seeing yourself clearly right now. Plus, there's no need to pressure yourself to find the right label. Don't box yourself in. Right now, you're coming to terms with all the various shades of yourself.