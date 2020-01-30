Is it just me, or is the new year already flying by? January has come and gone, Aquarius season just began, and now February is upon us. And, as much as I hate to say it, February 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius. But remember, everything is perspective.

On Feb. 3, Mercury the swift messenger will enter dreamy Pisces days before Venus' shift into go-getter Aries on Feb. 7. Two days later, a gorgeous full moon will illuminate the night sky in the cinematic sign of Leo on Feb. 9. Warrior Mars enters Capricorn, joining forces with Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto on Feb. 16. That same day, Mercury will station retrograde before the sun's official shift into Neptune-ruled Pisces on Feb. 18. Jupiter will sextile Neptune on Feb. 20, which is totally harmonious, followed by a magical new moon in mystical Pisces.

As you can see, there's a vast amount of shifts taking place in February. Are you ready for them? Well, if your sun or rising fall under Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius, you better brace yourself for impact.

Leo: You're Revisiting Intimate Topics With Your Partner

'Tis the season of your polar opposite, Leo. Your shiny ruling planet (the sun) doesn't like transiting through Aquarius, but that doesn't mean you can't make the best of this transit either.

The sun shedding light on your seventh house of partnerships is not even the half of it. Mercury is going to station retrograde via your intimate eighth house of sex, shared resources, and joint ventures. Since this area of your chart belongs to taboo-loving Scorpio, you will likely be having a number of interesting conversations during this time. Put your cards on the table, Leo. Even if you decide not to, the full moon in your sign will for you, so say the truth and move on.

Shutterstock

Virgo: You're Shedding Layers And Letting Go Of Something

Take it easy, Virgo. There's going to be a lot on your mind toward the beginning of the month, but upon Mercury's shift into Pisces via your partnership sector, you'll be focusing on relationship themes. Planetary ruler Mercury will station retrograde this month as well, so make sure you don't initiate any business ventures or sign any important contracts before triple checking everything.

Also, this month's full moon will light up your 12th house of closure, dreams, and secrets, so something tells me you'll be more than ready to let go of something that no longer serves you this month, Virgo. This is a good thing, of course, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy. Set the necessary boundaries and don't be afraid to hold space for your truth.

Sagittarius: You're Being Challenged To Look Inward

When was the last time you spent quality time with your siblings and other relatives? With the sun hovering over your immediate third house of communication, thought process, and your inner circle, you'll likely be doing a lot of thinking and talking during this time. However, beyond that, you will be given no choice but to revisit emotionally charged conversations on the home front once Mercury enters Pisces and stations retrograde.

Once the sun enters Pisces on Feb. 18, things will start to heat up and get more energized, including your family dynamic, so stay tuned for that. The full moon will also bring closure and clarity to your long-term goals and general perspective. Remember, if you don't work on your inner foundation (i.e. family, emotions, sense of security ), you won't be able to show up for the rest of the world.