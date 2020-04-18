Facebook is here to give its users a way to show some extra support. Because of the continual stress many are under with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Facebook released a new hug reaction for posts and messenger to help people express how much they care. The emoji reaction offers a warm hug in a time when it's not possible to give your friends and family a physical show of affection due to social distancing guidelines.

With many of us self-quarantining and implementing social distancing guidelines in our day-to-day lives, things can feel a little stressful and lonely. Staying connected to your friends and family during the pandemic is important, but you may feel you aren't able to give or receive the type of support you're used to. In tough times, our friends and family members can't give us a hug right now unless your quarantining with them, which can feel like losing a sense of connection and security. Right now, you're supposed to keep a six-foot distance from anyone who doesn't live in your household and stay home as much as possible.

The spread of COVID-19 has put much of our lives on hold in the United States and throughout the world. On Sunday, April 12, the Trump administration made a historic declaration of major disaster in all 50 states at once, something that has never before occured in United States history. It's creating major stress, with many key states in the country shut down, and many of us working or schooling from home for the first time.

Facebook is taking it in stride, creating ways for everyone to connect with those outside of your home virtually, since you can't connect with them physically right now. According to Facebook, the company has launched some new reactions on Facebook and in its Messenger app as a way for you to share support. The company launched a new hug reaction that will be rolling out on Facebook, adding another reaction choice to the six reactions available for posts. According to the social media platform, many are relying on social media to retain a form of closeness more than they did before the pandemic. To show your loved ones a little extra care, Facebook's hug reaction lets you express closeness virtually.

Courtesy of Facebook

In Messenger, you'll be able to find another new option available. To locate it, toggle between the regular heart reaction. Do this by pressing and holding it down. This will reveal a new, limited-time pulsating heart reaction. You can change it back to the static heart reaction by pressing and holding it down again. The vibrating heart reaction is meant to help users connect with their friends and family with some extra support like the new hug reaction for posts.

Courtesy of Facebook

Although it's difficult to recreate the human emotions and connection, a hug is a symbol of positivity and intimacy that is easily recognized. The pre-existing Facebook reactions include a like (thumbs up), a heart, a laughing emoji, a surprised emoji, and an angry emoji. The release of the hug emoji is still rolling out, so if you don't see it appearing on Facebook yet, you should see it soon.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.