This year, you've swapped out enjoying street tacos and dancing in charming town squares for doing things ~virtually~. Although that probably wasn't your original plan, it's given you the opportunity to celebrate different cultures at home, with online experiences such as Eva Longoria and Airbnb's Online Experiences for National Hispanic Heritage Month 2020.

If you tune into one of these experiences hosted by the award-winning actress and Airbnb, you'll not only fill your weekend with travel-like plans, but you'll also support and learn more about Latinx communities that serve beautiful dishes like ceviche, salsa dance to rhythmic music that'll remind you of the colorful towns in the Caribbean, and have incredible stories to share with family and friends. Not to mention, you'll be doing so in the peak of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Anytime is a great time to learn more about and get in touch with the Latinx culture, whether that be through following Latinx experts on social media or shopping Latinx brands. For those with wanderlust, checking out these virtual experiences via Airbnb may be the best way to show your support and celebrate the Hispanic heritage in your own home right now.

Let's get into the Airbnb Online Experiences you can participate in, shall we? It probably comes as no surprise, but Eva Longoria is hosting one herself. It's called "My 'Texican' Kitchen" and will show you how to cook one of Longoria's favorite recipes with ingredients that are shared ahead of time. The class will be held over Zoom and last 45 minutes. It's available to book for $103 person via Airbnb on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. PST. If you snag one of the 10 coveted spots, the actual virtual cooking class will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. PST.

If you don't snag a spot, don't fret. There are up to 25 experiences you can put your name down for, including other cooking classes and a coffee masterclass. According to the official press release, these classes will come to you from throughout the U.S. and Latin America, and cost up to $100, with the cheapest experience only costing $6. All of the proceeds will go to the Eva Longoria Foundation which aims to help Latinas and their families have brighter futures through entrepreneurship and education.

These additional experiences include a virtual class on the "Traditions of Mexico's Day of the Dead." Led by tourist guide and host Marisol, this class will teach you the history behind a traditional altar and how to make a sugar skull. In addition, there are experiences dedicated to cooking Mexican street tacos with a chef, and learning more about Argentinian wine and how to pair it with specific meals which is hosted by a local sommelier.

Foodies who love making new recipes that come with rich backstories should tune into "Cook the Best Ceviche with Chef Melissa," for just $26 a person. You'll later amaze your friends and family with your masterpiece and the preparation that goes into a food that's so authentic and loved.

Learning more about different cultures is always a rewarding way to spend your time, energy, and money. You may already know this from your past travels. During Hispanic Heritage Month, get inspired by these Online Experiences via Airbnb and delve further into the Latinx culture.