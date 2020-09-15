These Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands Are Creating Absolutely Fire Makeup, Skin, & Hair Products

Latinx Heritage month kicks off on Sept. 15, and one straightforward way to celebrate it is to show your support Latinx-owned beauty brands. Placing your spending power with these brands uplifts Latinx creatives, as well as small business owners, and infuses greater prosperity within these communities. Considering a wealth of talented creators are producing some incredible makeup, skin, and hair products out there, adding Latinx-owned beauty brands into your rotation allows you to support the Latinx community all year long and beyond.

With fall on its way, not only are the leaves changing colors, but your autumn makeup is likely going to take on a smokier, more berry-focused palette. Not to mention, the colder weather, drier air, and heavier winds all mean your skin is going to need some extra attention. Therefore, there’s no time like the present to get your moisturizing fall skincare products. As you clear away space on your makeup counter for your next haul, consider shopping some of the Latinx-owned beauty brands below. While Latinx Heritage Month only runs until Oct. 15, your support for these brands and more should carry over for far beyond that. We'll continue updating this list with even more brands creating fire products.

To create your dream "old Hollywood" look, search no further than Bésame's vintage-inspired makeup. The brand runs tons of adorably themed collections, and it also packages its products in reusable tins for an entirely less-waste process.

Pinkness is a clean beauty brand that makes easy-to-use products giving you the dewiest skin possible. It's pretty much selling glow in bottles — with impossibly cute packaging, to boot. For 2020, Pinkness has a few new products up its sleeve you won't be able to resist.

For all your lip color needs, go to Belle En Argent for gorgeous coverage, super-pigmented colors, and a luxury-looking finish. All of its products are also sulfate-free and vegan.

"I created this collection of products with built-in versatility to give life to our many dualities," Reina Rebelde founder Regina Merson says on its website. From bold lipsticks to contouring kits to vibrant eyeshadow palettes, you can infuse your whole makeup routine with color that allows you to feel daring, stunning, and most importantly, confident.

With a focus on natural and herbal ingredients, Botánika Beauty has has a full lineup of products ready for any and all your hair needs, whether you're looking to stimulate growth, define your curls, or mend any split ends.

Creators Lora Arellano and Dana Bomar began Melt Cosmetics when they noticed a lack of bold shades on the market, so they remedied that themselves. Now, all of Melt Cosmetics' makeup is known for packing the most vibrant punch.

You can shop skin and haircare with Honey Baby Naturals. With a focus on the almost-magic healing power honey has on skin and hair, this brand offers a selection of extremely nourishing and hydrating products that'll quickly become your new favorites.

First launched in March 2019, Luna Beauty is an up-and-coming indie beauty brand. For its first line, Luna dropped an eyeshadow palette, two lippies, and three eyelash sets, which have been shouted out by none other than Cardi B's makeup artist, Erika La Pearl.

Alamar Cosmetics' lip glosses have gained a cult-level following for their high-shine finish yet soft, easily wearable color. Aside from lust-worthy lip products, you can also shop contour kits and eyeshadow palettes from this brand.

Founders Joanna Rosario and Leslie Valdiva created Vive Cosmetics as a response to the lack of Latinx representation in the beauty industry. "We didn't see models that look like us or sounded like us, and we continue to see important people in the industry reject us and our different skin tones and offer no apology or remorse," they wrote on the brand's website. "Vive Cosmetics was created as a way of recognizing our importance and not accepting that narrative of who we are and how we look like."