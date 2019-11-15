Etsy's Trending Advent Calendars For 2019 Will Make Your Wine & Spirits Bright

The countdown to Christmas is real. It seems like just yesterday you were pulling out bathing suits for the beach, and now you're in full-on festive mode. If you're looking forward to Dec. 25, a holiday tradition that keeps you busy while you wait for the big day to arrive is an advent calendar. There are a bunch of different kinds of calendars out there, and Etsy's trending advent calendars for 2019 are some you should add to your shopping cart ASAP.

Without fail, the holiday season has a way of sneaking up on you every year. Because of that, now is the ultimate time to stock up on your calendars so they're ready to go when Dec. 1 arrives. There are so many different advent calendars to choose from with a simple search on Etsy, you may be overwhelmed by the options — but don't fret.

According to press materials from Etsy, these six calendars are some of their top highlights. The best have been chosen for you, and they include calendars that will not only make your spirits bright, but one will be a treat for your pup as well. Now all you need to do is pick your favorite one and patiently wait for Christmas day to come.

1. A Mini Wine Bottle Calendar Mini Wine / Mini Liquor Bottle Christmas Tree Advent Calendar $39.95 | Etsy With 12 slots, you can celebrate the season with mini bottles of your favorite beverages. Fill up your tree with wine and spirits that pair nicely with holiday treats and cocktails like boozy eggnog. That way, you can enjoy a delicious drink after a long day at work.

2. A Tea Advent Calendar Tea Advent Calendar $49.50 | Etsy If tea is your jam, you might want to get this advent calendar instead. Each day, you can treat yourself to a different tea bag. Included with each kit are 24 different flavors of organic whole leaf tea, like a cinnamon apple and chocolate mint. If your best friend loves tea, this is the perfect gift for them as well.

3. A Pet Advent Calendar Pet Advent Calendar $24.99 | Etsy This advent calendar will be a real treat for your dog. The cute little tree has a slot for each of the days that can be filled with a doggy treat to give your furry friend.

4. A Date A Day Calendar Personalised A Date A Day Couple's Advent Calendar $37.49 | Etsy If you and bae are looking to spice things up this holiday season, the date a day calendar is the way to go. Each day gives you a token with a fun date suggestion. Some of the date ideas include "go stargazing" and "dance, wherever the music takes you." Not only is it super sweet, but it'll ensure that you and your partner are making memories all holiday season long.

5. An Eco-Friendly Advent Calendar Advent Calendar $94.16 | Etsy If you're really into holiday traditions, you may want this adorable homemade advent calendar that has 25 eco hemp pockets. It reminds me of the one my family has in my childhood home. Each day, you move the Christmas bear until it's Dec. 25.