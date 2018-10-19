When the holidays are all about spending time with the humans you love most, it's no wonder why a lot of people decide to pop the question this time of year. Engagement season means there's romance in the air — and a lot of it. So, get ready to experience all the feels (and maybe some happy tears, too), because Etsy's top proposal ideas for the holidays will melt your heart like a snowflake.

There's a lot of important questions that need to be answered before you walk down the aisle. First, bae pops the big question, and then, you have to ask your besties to be your bridesmaids. You could always go the traditional route and simply ask them, but why not do it with some unique flair? That's where Etsy comes in to be kind of like the best wedding planner you never knew you needed. With a quick search, you'll find everything you need, from stylish ring boxes to the most creative bridesmaids gifts.

If you're overwhelmed with the countdown to the holidays, consider any of these nine items from Etsy for a little inspo to help you along the way. I'm wishing you a very merry engagement season, and a happy "I do."

1 Piece Together That You Two Are Meant To Be Personalized Proposal Jigsaw Box $29.78 Etsy This jigsaw puzzle proposal idea is so creative. Imagine spending a cozy night in with bae, and they pull out this? When you put the last piece in and realize exactly what it says, you'll need no time to figure out that you're saying, "yes!" Buy Now

2 Say "I Do" To The Very Last Drop Will You Marry Me Mug $21.66 Etsy As the temperature drops outside, you'll spend many nights in with bae drinking hot cocoa. With this mug, you'll be saying "I do" with some brew. Just imagine sitting by the fire, finishing the last bit of your drink, and seeing something so romantic at the bottom of your mug. *Cue the feels.* Buy Now

3 You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It, Too With This Sweet Proposal Will You Marry Me Proposal Cake Stencil $9.46 Etsy As a foodie, I always love when proposals involve something extra sweet. Plus, my favorite part of any wedding is the cake. If you're the same way, you can literally have your cake and eat it, too with this stencil that says, "Will you marry me?" Buy Now

4 You'll Succ-eed With A Ring Box Like This One Green Succulent Ring Box Bearer Case $45 Etsy Let's be honest: A cute and creative AF ring box takes a proposal the extra mile. With this succulent box, bae is showing you that your relationship is growing to the next level. Buy Now

5 It's Clear You Two Are Mermaid For Each Other Seashell Ring Box $67.50 Etsy I don't know about you, but I love all things mermaid-related, so this shell ring box really caught my eye. This is the perfect idea for a winter beach proposal, or for anyone who's looking for their happily ever after like in 'The Little Mermaid.' When you post your ring pic to the 'Gram, you can caption it with, "We were mermaid for each other." Buy Now

6 Literally *Pop* The Question To Your Bridesmaids Confetti Popper $7.44 Etsy You can even make asking your besties to be bridesmaids fun with personalized items from Etsy, like these confetti poppers. Your friends will receive such a colorful surprise that can say whatever you want it to. It truly is the best way to (literally) *pop* the question. Buy Now

7 Scratch Asking Your Bridesmaids Off Your List With These Scratch Off Cards Bridesmaid Proposal Scratch Off Card $4.50 Etsy When your friends are scattered throughout the country, it can be difficult to ask them in person to be your bridesmaids. You want to make the experience special, even if you can't physically be with them. Consider sending them your proposals with these scratch off cards. Not only is it a fun scratch off, but the "please don't let me ugly cry" is a very real and cute touch. Buy Now

8 These Proposal Gift Boxes Make Your Message Crystal Clear Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift $20 Etsy A lot of brides-to-be like to send their besties gifts when they ask them to be bridesmaids, and what better way to make the message crystal clear than with this crystal gift? You can personalize the box and message inside for each friend, because each bridesmaid is special in her own way to you. Buy Now