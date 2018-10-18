Etsy's Top Engagement Rings For The Holidays Prove Couples Are Breaking Tradition

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year — aka, time to cuddle up next to the fireplace with bae, and get caught under the mistletoe. With romance in the air, it's no wonder why this dreamy time of year is also known as engagement season. Pretty soon, you'll see more and more pics on Instagram of your friends saying "yes" to proposals. Although, you might notice something different in those heartwarming selfies this year. According to Etsy's top engagement rings for the holidays, couples are breaking away from traditional rings and opting for styles that are super unique and stunning.

Every bride is different, so why not choose a ring that represents exactly who you are? When it comes time to drop some hints to your SO, Etsy is like the maid of honor you've always wanted. From elegant and whimsical styles, to vintage gemstones, Etsy has pretty much everything your heart could ever desire in an engagement ring. When the average ring costs around $5,000, according to WeddingWire, it should be absolutely perfect in every way.

If you're looking forward to the holidays coming up, and wishing for a certain sparkly special something, maybe you'll be inspired by any of these engagement rings on Etsy. (They're downright gorgeous to look at.)

2 This Montana Sapphire Ring Is Simple Elegance At Its Finest Montana Sapphire Engagement Ring | 14K Yellow Gold Ring $879 Etsy A lot of brides are taking a step away from the traditional diamond ring, and instead going for something a little more colorful. This Montana sapphire is a beautiful blue/green gemstone that'll instantly bring a pop of color to your finger. Priced under $900, this ring won't break the bank, either. Buy Now

4 This Companions Ring Gives Off Vintage Vibes Companions Ring $1,901.76 Etsy If you love all things vintage, this style is the perfect fit for you; it gives off major vintage vibes, but with a modern twist. The icy salt and pepper diamond center brings the ring full-circle. You can also customize this piece with either a white or yellow gold band. Buy Now

5 This Colorful Style Has Everything You Could Ever Want In An Engagement Ring Bi-Color Blue Green Sapphire, Imperial Topaz, Peach Sapphire, and Diamond Cluster Engagement Ring $3,960 Etsy Do you want sapphire in the your engagement ring? This one's got it. An imperial topaz? It's in there, too. How about a peach sapphire and diamond cluster? You bet. This engagement ring truly has everything you could ever want, creating a one-of-a-kind colorful ring that'll make a statement. If you want to stand out, this is the right ring for you. Buy Now