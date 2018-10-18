Etsy's Top Engagement Rings For The Holidays Prove Couples Are Breaking Tradition
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year — aka, time to cuddle up next to the fireplace with bae, and get caught under the mistletoe. With romance in the air, it's no wonder why this dreamy time of year is also known as engagement season. Pretty soon, you'll see more and more pics on Instagram of your friends saying "yes" to proposals. Although, you might notice something different in those heartwarming selfies this year. According to Etsy's top engagement rings for the holidays, couples are breaking away from traditional rings and opting for styles that are super unique and stunning.
Every bride is different, so why not choose a ring that represents exactly who you are? When it comes time to drop some hints to your SO, Etsy is like the maid of honor you've always wanted. From elegant and whimsical styles, to vintage gemstones, Etsy has pretty much everything your heart could ever desire in an engagement ring. When the average ring costs around $5,000, according to WeddingWire, it should be absolutely perfect in every way.
If you're looking forward to the holidays coming up, and wishing for a certain sparkly special something, maybe you'll be inspired by any of these engagement rings on Etsy. (They're downright gorgeous to look at.)
1Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend (And You Want The Whole Sparkly Squad)
Multi Diamond Curve Ring Solid 14k Recycled Gold
$3,460
How unique is this recycled gold curve style? That cluster of diamonds is #SquadGoals for sure. This multi-diamond ring deserves the spotlight, so get ready to shine, girlfriend.
2This Montana Sapphire Ring Is Simple Elegance At Its Finest
Montana Sapphire Engagement Ring | 14K Yellow Gold Ring
$879
A lot of brides are taking a step away from the traditional diamond ring, and instead going for something a little more colorful. This Montana sapphire is a beautiful blue/green gemstone that'll instantly bring a pop of color to your finger. Priced under $900, this ring won't break the bank, either.
3You'll Be Feeling Peachy About This Pretty Ring
Oval Peach Sapphire and Diamond 3 Stone Bezel Ring in 14K Rose Gold
$1,997.50
If you're looking for a traditional engagement ring with some modern accents, you'll fall head-over-heels in love with this oval peach sapphire ring. You still get the classic cut, but with a bright peach sapphire instead of a white diamond.
4This Companions Ring Gives Off Vintage Vibes
$1,901.76
If you love all things vintage, this style is the perfect fit for you; it gives off major vintage vibes, but with a modern twist. The icy salt and pepper diamond center brings the ring full-circle. You can also customize this piece with either a white or yellow gold band.
5This Colorful Style Has Everything You Could Ever Want In An Engagement Ring
Bi-Color Blue Green Sapphire, Imperial Topaz, Peach Sapphire, and Diamond Cluster Engagement Ring
$3,960
Do you want sapphire in the your engagement ring? This one's got it. An imperial topaz? It's in there, too. How about a peach sapphire and diamond cluster? You bet. This engagement ring truly has everything you could ever want, creating a one-of-a-kind colorful ring that'll make a statement. If you want to stand out, this is the right ring for you.
6This Asymmetrical Ring Is So Unique
Perla Asymmetrical Engagement Ring
$1,490
If you want something that's really out-of-the-box, this pick is truly a one-of-a-kind. The "U" shape provides a flat line across the top of your finger to give that gorgeous bling the attention it deserves. Though, that's not the only thing that's unique with this style. The clear baguette diamond is placed just off to the side, so it's asymmetrical.