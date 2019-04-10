It's been a hot minute since the Trump grandkid pool saw a new member, but that's about to change. I don't know if it was planned or not, but Wednesday, April 10, is National Siblings Day, and so it's damn near perfect timing for Eric and Lara Trump's baby announcement on Instagram. So get ready for a new Trump kid coming at you in #Summer2019.

Between President Donald Trump's three oldest children from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, there are nine Trump grandkids: Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump have five children (Kai, 11; Donald III, 10; Tristan, 7; Spencer, 6; and Chloe, 4), Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have three (Arabella, 7; Joseph, 5; and Theodore, 3), and Eric Trump and his wife Lara have Luke, 1, with another on the way to round it out to an even 10. On April 10 — National Siblings Day, in case you forgot — Trump posted a photo of himself and Lara with their son Luke and their two doggos on Instagram announcing that there's a baby on board due this summer. Trump wrote,

Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!

The couple didn't offer any additional details, including the sex of the baby or specific due date.

Trump and Lara welcomed their first child back in September 2017; Trump made the announcement in a tweet that very same day saying he and Lara were "excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric 'Luke' Trump at 8:50 this morning." At the time, Trump didn't make it all that clear why Luke was in quotes, but now it's pretty obvious he meant that the kid was going to go by his middle name, Luke.

Trump and Lara met back in 2008 in the same way that regular folks meet — during a night on the town in New York City. During a 2016 appearance on Fox & Friends, Lara said,

We met here in New York. Actually, we were both out one night with friends and being, probably, the two tallest people in the room was really helpful. I think we spotted each other across the room. I was immediately intrigued, and hopefully Eric felt the same way.

I'm short and cannot relate at all. Is this how tall people get together?

While it seems like they clicked during that night out on the town, with being equally tall and whatnot, it took quite a while before they actually went on their first date. "It took us about three months to go on a date," said Lara.

The couple dated for five years before eventually getting engaged and then tying the knot in 2014. If you're keeping count, that math totally works out. Three months until first date, five years until marriage.

But all that's in the past and now their second child is on the way. Is it time to start betting on names?