Y'all, Beauty and the Beast has nothing on Emma Watson's real love life. Last fall, Watson was spotted in London smooching a certain unidentifiable businessman, sparking a slew of questions. The agonizing guessing games are over, however: Emma Watson is reportedly dating Leo Alexander Robinton, according to The Daily Mail. (Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for both Watson and Robinton for comment on this news. Watson's rep declined to comment, and Elite Daily did not hear back from Robinton's in time for publication).

Watson and Robinton were first seen together outside Gail’s Bakery in Notting Hill back in October of 2019. While on a phone call, Watson leaned in and shared a passionate liplock with her companion. At the time, The Daily Mail reported that they were smiling at each other, and also staring adoringly into each other’s eyes as they waited for a car (*swoon*).

While fans were understandably dying to identify Watson’s love interest, apparently, they made a concerted effort to keep their romance on the DL. In fact, The Daily Mail’s source revealed that Robinton deleted all his social media accounts after they were seen kissing. Now that’s some serious dedication.

“Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private,” the source told The Daily Mail.

So, who is this mystery suitor? Lucky for you, I’ve gathered all the deets you need on Watson’s new boo, and their budding romance — which, IMO, is too cute for words. According to The Daily Mail, he’s a 30-year-old businessman who’s based in California. The Daily Mail also reported that he worked for a company specializing in legal cannabis until June of 2019. Robinton has a twin brother named Archer, an older brother Charlie, and two sisters — Lily and Daisy. Daisy Robinton is a model-meets-molecular biologist, and as if that isn’t bad*ss enough, she’s also a Harvard grad who made the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Science list in 2017. Fun fact: Daisy follows Watson on IG, which if you ask me, is a pretty solid sign that things are getting real between the couple.

That’s not the only indicator that things are moving in a serious direction, either. The Daily Mail reported that Watson already introduced Robinton to her parents in December of 2019 when they all dined together at The Ivy in London. Meeting the parents is obv a major relationship milestone, and arguably, so is having fam keep tabs on your socials.

This is all kind of a big deal, because if the rumors are true, then Robinton is Watson’s first serious boyfriend since her breakup with Glee star Chord Overstreet in May of 2018.

Back in an interview with British Vogue for her December 2019 cover story, she admitted that she was “going on dates,” but added that she wasn’t seeing “one specific person.” It’s unclear whether the Little Women actress was playing it cool or if things simply weren’t exclusive with Robinton at that point. One thing’s for sure, though — Watson has always been pretty secretive when it comes to her love life.

“I want to be consistent,” she told Vanity Fair in the March 2017 issue. “I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

It seems like both Watson and Robinton are prioritizing privacy in the interest of protecting and preserving their budding relationship — which must mean that it's pretty important to them. Whatever's blossoming between these two, I wish them many romantic sidewalk makeouts to come.