It's been almost 23 years since everyone's favorite British girl band spiced up our lives and reminded us that friendship never ends, but thanks to Baby Spice, it feels like it's '96 and we're living in a Spice World all over again. Emma Bunton's photo on the "Wannabe" stairs is everything you really, really want as several members of the group prepare to reunite for a Spice Girls tour this summer. So, blast some of the group's catchiest hits and pop a move, because this photo is serving some major '90s nostalgia.

Before Fifth Harmony and Little Mix existed, the Spice Girls were giving us the OG edition of #SquadGoals across the pond while dropping girl power anthems like "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life." Even if you grew up after their prime in the early '90s, you can still jam out to these classic gems, because they're completely timeless.

Few things stand out from their pop culture career like the now-iconic "Wannabe" music video that the group filmed at London's St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, which helped the group gain notoriety outside the UK when "Wannabe" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1997, per Billboard. It's easy to see why this song was recognized. Plus, the video also had a lot going for it: a catchy song, on-point dance moves, and pretty much everyone could relate to the track, which was all about embracing your friendships.

SpiceGirlsVEVO on YouTube

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 2019 Spice Girls Tour, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, shared a special walk down memory lane on Saturday, Jan. 12 by visiting the place where it all went down.

Alongside a photo of herself posing on the steps of the St. Pancras hotel, Bunton wrote on Twitter, "Visited a special place today with my babies! We danced on the stairs!! wannabe. #Memories."

Sadly, she didn't share the video of her and her kids recreating the "Wannabe" dance, but I'm guessing it went something like this.

Several of her followers took to the comments section to share their own special memories of visiting the location (oftentimes with their own BFFs, because it's peak #FriendshipGoals), and their posts will give you all the feelings.

It's good to see that the Spice Girls fandom is alive and well, and before announcing their 2019 tour, the group staged several comebacks with reunions in 2007-2008 and 2010-2012. They've even revisited those same stairs back in 2012 ahead of the musical "Viva Forever."

If you're a fan, you might have already purchased tickets to the Spice Girls tour, which is literally just around the corner. Although Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, will be sitting this one out, Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Bunton, Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), will all be donning their tallest platform heels and bringing back the '90s in the best way by reprising their biggest hits, starting with a Monday, May 27 show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Even though Posh won't be able to make the tour, which runs through Saturday, June 15 with a final show at London's Wembley Stadium, she showed that she's going to be cheering on her former band mates from the sidelines with a sweet message she penned for the group via Instagram on Feb. 2, 2018.

"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x," she wrote alongside the group shot, adding the hashtags #friendshipneverends and #girlpower."

It's clear that "Wannabe" still holds a special meaning for these five besties, and I'm sure audiences can't wait to see those iconic dance moves live this summer.