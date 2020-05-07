Emily Giffin's Apology For Mommy-Shaming Meghan Markle Has Fans Split

Emily Giffin is addressing the backlash that resulted from her controversial Instagrams about Meghan Markle on May 6. The author is well-known for penning romance novels, but had less-than-poetic things to say about Meghan in her recent Instagram posts. And while some royal fans have been receptive to her response, others aren't really buying it. Emily Giffin's apology for mommy-shaming Meghan Markle has fans divided.

Giffin's initial message came after Meghan posted a video with baby Archie for his first birthday. The video was beyond adorable, but something about it set Giffin off. "Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Meghan," she wrote in a post. From there, her angry messages only continued to spiral. The author criticized Meghan for filming Archie in a onesie without pants, and even posted a screenshot of a text convo with a friend in which she labeled Meghan as "phony" and "unmaternal."

Now, Giffin is backtracking on her harsh words. She took to her Instagram on the evening of May 6 to speak out.

“I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends,” she explained. “Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and [Prince] Harry wed.”

She continued by addressing fan claims that her hatred was rooted in racism. "To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her. Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race,” she wrote.

Apparently, some of Giffin's feelings on Meghan stem from her exit from the royal family.

"Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today," Giffin said. "I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things."

After Giffin issued her apology, royal fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. While some were forgiving, others were not.

Over on Instagram, though, Giffin's dedicated fans still seemed to be in agreement with her.

Overall, it seems like the Twitter-sphere isn't quite convinced Giffin is truly sorry. Whatever the case, hopefully Giffin will think twice before she presses post on vitriolic content about Markle in the future.