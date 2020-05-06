Emily Giffin is known for her bestselling novels, but is now under fire for her public thoughts on Meghan Markle. Giffin has penned dozens of books that people love like Something Borrowed and All We Ever Wanted, but it was a variety of things she wrote on social media on Wednesday, May 6, that were not nearly as well received as her published stories. Emily Giffin's Instagram mommy-shaming Meghan Markle has royal fans pissed off.

On the morning of Harry and Meghan's son Archie's first birthday, the former Suits star teamed up with Save The Children UK to raise money for children hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis. In a video posted to the charity's Instagram page, Meghan sweetly read Duck! Rabbit! as Archie sat adorably on her lap and laughed. Harry, meanwhile, filmed the video and was a pro, catching both the mom and son's hilarious and heart-warming interactions.

While royal fans loved seeing the tender moments between Meghan and Archie, Giffin had a lot of negative thoughts to share. "Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Meghan," Giffin captioned an Instagram Story. And that was just the beginning.

"Adorable child and book," Giffin wrote in a since-deleted post. "But .... Holy 'me first.' This is the Meghan show. Why didn't she film and let Harry read? And why didn't she take the moment at the end to say 'he said daddy!' Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid."

Giffin went on to call out Meghan for wanting "privacy" for Archie but posting a video of him "wearing no pants." (Archie was wearing a totally acceptable onesie in the video, mind you.)

See Giffin's full opinion on Meghan's video below.

Courtesy of Emily Giffin on Instagram

Giffin then posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with someone in which she referred to Meghan as "phony" and "unmaternal."

Courtesy of Emily Giffin on Instagram

Giffin also made her feelings about Meghan clear by posting a birthday tribute to Archie that included only Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Royal fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Giffin's rude remarks.

Many also used Twitter to bring awareness to one of Giffin's publishers, Macmillan USA, so that they would see what the author wrote.

Giffin has since made her Instagram and Twitter accounts private. She has yet to address the controversy surrounding her comments publicly.