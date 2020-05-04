Whenever you and your mom are together, you know it's going to be a great time. Throw some rosé and yoga into the mix, and you're in your prime. So, this Mother's Day, why not get zen with this "Namaste and Rosé virtual yoga session, via Ehlers Estate? The Napa Valley vineyard is usually open for wine tastings and walking tours, but in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they're bringing their winery experiences to you — virtually.

Combing wine and yoga, Ehlers Estate is offering a "Namaste and Rosé" virtual tasting that will give guests a chance to sip some rosé and enjoy a virtual yoga session. The session will be taught by certified instructor, Leila Faghani, who also happens to be the National Sales Director of Ehlers Estate. The special "Namaste and Rosé" event takes place on Mother's Day (May 10, 2020), so this is the perfect gift for your mom (or the mother figure in your life), whether you're celebrating long-distance or staying at home together on the big day.

Each "Namaste and Rosé" session is two hours long, and there are two times to choose from. This is a great way to start your day of celebrating your favorite woman on the planet. Your mom can go from a relaxing stretch first thing, to your family's go-to tradition of breakfast in bed. (Honestly, that sounds like a Mother's Day dream come true.)

The specific rosé that will be featured in each virtual tasting is the 2019 Sylviane Rosé ($32) from Ehlers Estate. This pink wine is made from Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc grapes, and based on the description, it's said to contain notes of candy cotton and raspberry jam, with an aroma of peach, raspberry, honeydew melon, white wild roses, and vanilla beans. Basically, it's a refreshing treat that's perfect for someone as sweet as your mom. You can order for delivery ahead of time to enjoy during the session, or grab a bottle of your favorite rosé that you have at home.

When Mother's Day rolls around, all you'll need to do is grab your yoga mat and find a relaxing area of your home or in your backyard. Set up your computer so you can follow along as you stretch. Then, enjoy some rosé from your favorite glass.

If you'd like to add to your Mother's Day gift even further, you can always get your yoga-loving mom a brand new yoga mat with her name on it, or a personalized wine glass. The whole experience of yoga and wine will be the textbook definition of "treat yourself."

If you love the experience and decide that virtual wine tastings are your new favorite thing to do with your mom, there are actually a few virtual wine tastings to try and some other events at Ehlers Estate you can check out as well. There's a Mother's Day happy hour with winemaker Laura Díaz Muñoz on May 7, 2020 that you can both sign up for. In the virtual happy hour, you'll chat about wine and moms. That means you can gush about how great your number one is, while sippin' your favorite glass. Pretty much, you'll be on cloud wine.