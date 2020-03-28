6 Virtual Wine Tastings That You'll Totally Want To Uncork At Home

Just because you can't check out a winery due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, which has spread across the globe, that doesn't mean you can't take part in some truly grape times. In the comforts of your apartment, you can take part in these virtual wine tastings. Recreate your very own winery experience while you relax on the couch. All you need to do is find a tasting that speaks to your soul and enjoy as you stream any of these tasting videos.

Nowadays, it seems like more and more businesses are trying to find online ways to peak the interests of their consumers, and these wineries truly know what's up. A virtual wine tasting allows you to learn so much more about your favorite wines or discover new blends by getting a lesson from the winemakers and experts.

If you're a little worried about ordering products online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Elite Daily spoke with Elizabeth McGraw, professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University about potential risks of receiving packages. McGraw says although she wouldn't stop online shopping during this time, she would limit shopping to only the essential products, and take proper precautions. "We have no evidence of people getting infected from packages, however, given what we know about how long the virus can live on surfaces it is best to take some precautions [...] When a package arrives, use gloves to handle it and also let is sit for three days before opening," she says.

Get your whole crew involved with a wine tasting you can all agree on. You can even start a weekly tradition like Wine Wednesday, depending on when your chosen virtual wine tasting is taking place. With any of these six wine tastings to choose from, it'll feel like you're amongst the vines without ever having to leave home sweet home.

1. Modus Operandi Wine Shutterstock Modus Operandi in Napa Valley is offering interactive virtual wine tastings starting on Apr. 5, 2020. When you sign up for a wine tasting ($299), you'll receive a package that includes four different wines to enjoy during the tasting. Modus Operandi is also offering two additional options if the listed dates aren't good for you. There's a Private Live option to find a time with one of their winemakers, and the On Demand option, which isn't live, but allows you to enjoy your tasting when it works best with your schedule.

2. Inman Family Wines Inman Family Wines in Santa Rosa, California is hosting a "Meet the Maker Happy Hour" online starting in April. They're offering a variety of three packs of their wines that you can have shipped. The packs you can choose from are a variety of rosés, sparkling wines, pinot noirs, or a combo of all three ($84-$216).

3. Clos Du Val Clos Du Val in Napa is offering virtual wine tasting packages right now. Choose between a red package or mixed package of four wines to taste. Once you purchase a package ($385-$395) to be shipped to you, Clos Du Val will contact you to schedule your very own virtual wine tasting. It's that easy.

4. Jessup Cellars Shutterstock Jessup Cellars in Yountville, California is also hosting virtual wine tastings. Purchase your favorite bottles from their online wine shop, and use the promo code JC2020 for a special $20 shipping rate. Once you have your bottles delivered to you, you can contact them through email or phone to schedule your personal virtual tasting.

5. St. Supéry Estate Vineyards The St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery in Rutherford, California is having a weekly wine tasting that you can enjoy from your couch. All you need to do is order their #Injoy at Home Tasting Kit to be delivered to your home. Then, tune in on Thursdays as they try one of the wines.