Apparently, reality TV doesn't always accurately portray people's personalities. Or at least, that's what Dylan Barbour is telling Bachelor Nation. If you watched the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, you may have noticed that Hannah Godwin seemed at odds with which man to choose, until she finally picked Dylan. But according to Dylan's Bachelor in Paradise comments about Godwin's true personality, there is a side of Hannah that wasn't really shown on the show.

Let's face it, it was pretty clear that Barbour had a huge crush on Godwin from the get-go. But then again, there was also that weird love triangle with Blake Horstmann, who was also thinking of Godwin as his perfect match. And then things got even more confusing when Godwin agreed to a date with BIP competitor Jordan Kimball.

During Barbour's recent interview with Glamour about his fiancé, he attempted to set the record straight. He told the publication that the ABC reality show basically "cut out" Hannah Godwin's "entire personality." So what he's saying is, all that drama you watched involving Hannah was kind of fabricated? In a way. In reality, both Barbour and Godwin stand behind the fact that the cameras did not show Godwin's strong feelings for Barbour. He went on to tell Glamour that "a lot of people think Hannah is one person, but she's the complete opposite."

Godwin's comment about accepting a date with Jordan provided a little insight into what she was thinking — and what the cameras couldn't portray. She seems to agree with Dylan's Bachelor In Paradise comments and told Glamour: "As soon as I said yes [to Jordan], the first thing I thought was Dylan. I was like, Oh, my gosh! This dude. I swear in my head I was like, I love him. Literally, it was so strong." It seems the cameras played a few tricks to up the drama.

People tried to reach out for a comment from ABC about Godwin's personality being reportedly left out, but they did not respond to the request.

This isn't the first time that reality TV stars have said that reality shows are not an accurate portrayal. An article from Thrillist on the topic published last year claimed that a "pitfall of reality TV is how the genre perpetuates stereotypes," and that "condensing life into half-hour or one-hour storylines can lead to harmful clichés." It does make sense that it might be a bit impossible to fit someone's true personality in those short time frames.

Whatever the case, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour really look like they're in it for the long haul. Just look one look at Godwin's Insta and you'll be thinking #relationshipgoals.

Another couple to find love on The Bachelor In Paradise, was Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty. Burnett and Haggerty got engaged and talked to Good Morning America about the event on Sept. 24. Thankfully, it seems, love is not dead for some of the lucky Bachelor in Paradise stars. The Bachelor in Paradise season finale did result in a breakup for Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor, though, much to the dismay of viewers.

Thankfully, though, for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, it seems that they've made the match of a lifetime.