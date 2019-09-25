Over the course of Bachelor In Paradise’s six seasons, I’ve had various favorite couples that just stole my heart, but all of them just got replaced when Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty made Bachelor Nation history by becoming the first same-sex couple to get engaged. Honestly, I can sometimes get a bit cynical about reality TV romance. I mean, don't get me wrong, it's very entertaining, but there is a little part of me that doesn't always trust it’s real. But Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty's body language when Demi dropped to one knee to propose, well, let's just say it was clear that their love is real. Or at least it was in that moment. So, of course, I’m totally invested now and I wanted to know, now that the series has aired and they can finally be out and proud about their engagement, how the couple is doing after their whirlwind romance in paradise.

The pair dropped by Good Morning America to talk about what it’s been like for the two getting engaged in such a public way. Not to mention Demi’s struggles with understanding her sexuality. “I think there was just a lot of, like, walls within myself and like a lot of parts of myself that I wasn’t fully in tune with and didn’t really understand,” Demi said on GMA. Fortunately, this process helped her to break down those walls. Though Kristian never saw this coming. “I never really watched much of Bachelor Nation or even thought in a million years I’d be on a reality show,” said Haggerty. “I know I’ve said that before in past interviews but I can hands on tell you it was all very real,” Haggerty shared in the same interview.

While the couple took a huge step on Bachelor in Paradise, Demi told People that, for now, they are taking things a bit slower and just enjoying the relationship. “I don’t think we should jump into moving in together,” she said. “We already got engaged in such a short amount of time. We need to have time to date and have a steady-paced relationship.”

So, it seems these two are on a good path, but of course I wanted to go a little deeper. For those answers, I turned to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence to take a closer look at this dynamic duo's interaction and what she sees about their connection. And folks, if you love Demi and Kristian as much as I do, then I have great news. Here is what she sees in Demi and Kristen's body language after Bachelor in Paradise.

1. They Share A Lot Of Intimacy. ABC The couple sat down for an interview during After The Final Rose and got cosy on the couch. Brown tells Elite Daily she can see that there is a real connection between these too. “These two are really close and happy with each other,” Brown says. The giveaway for Brown is the placement of the couple’s feet and how they are gathered up together. “You can tell a lot about how close and intimate people are by looking at their feet. See how they’re almost playing footsie?” Brown says that's a dead giveaway of true intimacy.

2. They’re On The Same Page Emotionally. Demi posted these sweet photos of her getting up close with her new fiancé on Insta with the caption, “Love whoever the hell you want”. It’s a beautiful sentiment and in this image Brown sees that Demi means it. She also notes that Kristian appears to be the driving force in the relationship. “I think it tells a lot about who’s in control in the relationship. [Kristian] is saying ‘let me sweep you off your feet and [Demi] is hanging on for support,” says Brown. But she is quick to add that there is still balance in the emotion. “They both have similar smiles on their faces so that’s a good sign they’re on the same page,” she explains.