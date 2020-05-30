National Doughnut Day is on the horizon, and Dunkin' is offering fans a couple of ways to celebrate. Not only can you grab a free bite on Friday, June 5, but you can celebrate all weekend with a Grubhub delivery deal. Dunkin's National Doughnut Day 2020 deal includes some tasty freebies.

You can grab some discounts on Dunkin's donuts all weekend long. Starting on Friday, June 5, you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. To get your treat, you'll have to visit a participating Dunkin' location near you. You must be present at a Dunkin' location or place a mobile order to get your free classic donut with your beverage purchase and the offer is limited to one per person while supplies last.

On Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, get some celebratory donuts from Dunkin' by placing a $10 minimum order from a participating Dunkin' location through Grubhub. When you do, you'll receive a free half-dozen of Dunkin's donuts. To get in on the deal, make sure your order is $10 before tax, tip, and fees, and check that you've added the promotion from the menu into your cart. The free half-dozen deal is limited to one per order.

You'll need to be present at a Dunkin' location or place a mobile order with the Dunkin' app to get the free classic donut on Friday, June 5, but you can't get the deal on delivery orders. That means you can choose drive-thru ordering, curbside pick-up, and carry-out in locations that have reopened lobbies with increased preventative health and safety measures. As of Friday, May 29, Dunkin' is not offering dine-in services, but 90% of Dunkin’ locations are open for carry-out, though the company is encouraging pay ahead orders to help limit person-to-person contact.

Dunkin' is also giving fans a chance to win free Dunkin' donuts for a year by creating a slogan for its "Donut Party" campaign, a spoof election. The Donut Party “canDOUGHdates" include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed, Old Fashioned, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, and Jelly.

To enter, try your hand at a an original political slogan for your "canDOUGHdate." Then, share your Donut Party slogan on Instagram with the #DunkinDonutPartySweepstakes tag starting on Wednesday, June 3 at 9 a.m. ET through Friday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. You'll need to be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, and have your account set to public to enter. Check that you're following the official Instagram for Dunkin' Donuts before entering to validate your entry. You can only enter once, so come up with your best slogan. Six winners will be notified within two business days after the contest ends, and they will get free Dunkin' donuts for a year.

It's important to remember some safety tips when you're ordering takeout. As of May 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you order curbside pickup or delivery when possible. If you choose to go out, only make essential trips, and wear a face covering while running errands. It's important to continue practicing social distancing by keeping a six-foot distance, and after you've come home with a takeout order, wash your hands or sanitize them immediately.

Check your closest Dunkin' location to see its current service options, and get ready to celebration National Doughnut Day starting on June 5.

