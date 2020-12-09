Do you love putting your own twist on Dunkin's bites and sips to give them a little extra ~something~? If so, don't sleep on entering Dunkin's menu hack TikTok contest, which kicked off Tuesday, Dec. 8 with some sweet prizes. Whether you recently got creative with some DD classics during lockdown or you've always been a barista at heart, Dunkin' stans are invited to show off their best tips and hacks for a chance at gift cards, menu features, and more. Here's how to cast your name in the running to be the ultimate DD pro.

The Boston-based chain is encouraging customers to flex their creative muscles and share their creations with everyone else on TikTok through Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, for a chance at some cash and swag. Three winners will receive a $100 Dunkin' gift card each, a DD onesie, and, the ultimate prize: to have their creation available on Dunkin's menu for a limited time alongside their name à la Charli D'Amelio's "The Charli." A few weeks' worth of free Dunkin' and indefinite bragging rights? It's a win-win.

Dunkin's culinary team will be judging the contest, so you know they're going to be looking for some legit masterminds among the entrants. They'll be picking three people with the most tasty hacks judged 50% on originality and creativity, 25% on adherence to the contest theme, and 25% on perceived appeal and taste. In short, it's got to look and taste good. The three winners will be notified by DM on or around Dec. 15, so you'll want to keep an eye on your inbox.

There are two different ways to cast your name in the running. For both, you'll need to have a public TikTok account and be following Dunkin's account. The first option is to respond when Dunkin' posts to "Show or tell us your Dunkin' menu hack," and then to share a TikTok where you show how you make your unique creation. You'll need to make sure to tag @Dunkin and use the hashtag #DunkinMenuHackContest.

To enter without making a purchase, you'll need to post a TikTok video where you explicitly describe your DD hack, and then tag @Dunkin and use the hashtag #DunkinMenuHackContest. You can only enter once, so choose wisely.

Again, your creation will be judged 50% on creativity and originality, so don't hesitate to experiment with different ingredient combinations or try doing an unusual menu item mash-up to come up with your winning creation.

