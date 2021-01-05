Dunkin's is kicking off 2021 with the launch of a new veggie menu item, the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, and a sweet offer for fans. To make sure you don't miss out on Dunkin's January 2021 deal & DD Perks offer, check out this chance to score $2 coffees and double the DD Perks points when you order select plant-based menu items. Yep, that means you can rack up more points and to redeem for freebies in the new year.

Dunkin' unveiled the latest addition to its plant-based menu, the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, on Monday, Jan. 4. The new vegetarian sandwich is a great on-the-go option that packs in 26 grams of protein so you stay full throughout the day. The bite features a MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty bursting with southwest flavors, layered with a spinach-filled egg white omelet, bell peppers, and onions. It's all topped with aged white cheddar cheese and served on a multigrain thin.

To ring in its plant-based menu in 2021, Dunkin' is offering DD Perks members 2 times the points, or 10 points, for every $1 spent, through Jan. 26 when they purchase any of the following items: Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich ($3.99), Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich ($3.99), Medium Hot Oatmilk Latte (3.99), or Medium Iced Oatmilk Latte ($4.49). The offer does not apply to the Beyond Sausage Wake-up Wrap and Southwest Veggie Wake-up Wrap.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Additionally, when you swing by Dunkin' this month, you can get a deal on the new Extra Charged Coffee, which has 20% more caffeine than a regular cup and dropped on Dec. 30. Through Tuesday, Jan. 26, Dunkin' is selling Medium Hot or Iced Extra Charged Coffee for $2, which is about a savings of 50 cents for a hot sip, and nearly a $1 for a cold one.

If you're not a loyalty member yet, you can sign up on the DD Perks website. When there isn't a special offer going on, you'll get five points for every $1 you spend, and when you rack up 200 points, you'll score a free drink.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt for pick-up or delivery. If you head to the store, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. You'll want to wear face mask and distance yourself from others. It's also a good idea to wash your hands after leaving your Dunkin' or handling any packaging. You should also stay home if you you're sick.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.