Dunkin's Holiday 2019 Merch Shop Includes Peppermint-Scented Wrapping Paper

If you have no idea what to get your BFF for the holidays, Dunkin' is about to make it a lot easier. For the first time ever, the coffee chain is hosting an online pop-up shop with exclusive goodies your Dunkin' run pal will love. One look at Dunkin's holiday merch shop will have you buying up all the peppermint-scented wrapping paper.

Dunkin' says its first online pop-up shop is offering "Dunkin'-ized holiday gifts that fans can't find anywhere else." The brand's official press release details a lineup of items, including a holiday sweater, one-piece pajamas, scrunchies, a fanny pack, and an electric guitar. But the star of the show is undoubtedly the peppermint-scented wrapping paper.

TBH, this nod to the return of Dunkin's Peppermint Mocha will remind you of your fave scratch-and-sniff stickers from the '90s. The peppermint-scented wrapping paper features the iconic pink color of Dunkin' with "Dunkin' Peppermintin'" in white lettering across the entire surface of the graphic. It's bright and cheerful, and totally the perfect paper to wrap gifts in for a Dunkin' fan. You'll get a 27-inch by 39-inch roll of scented paper for $20. You can also buy non-scented Dunkin' wrapping paper sheets for $15.

Dunkin's Holiday Pop-Up Shop also includes some pretty unique gift ideas, such as a custom designed Dunkin' electric guitar, a Dunkin' metal lunch box, and a Dunkin' phone case that features glitter and floating doughnuts. For those who plan on "cheersin'," Dunkin' has a set of pint glasses available. You can get a regular or holiday set for $25 each.

Need an ugly holiday sweater that highlights your love of the brand? Look no further than the pink crewneck sweater adorned with white "DUNKIN'" lettering and white Christmas tree and snowflake shapes. It will cost you $57 from the Dunkin' shop. You can also score a Dunkin' Pajamin' One-Piece emblazoned with pink and orange "DUNKIN'" lettering for $65 or white Dunkin' joggers with large "DUNKIN'" lettering in the brand's classic colors for $45.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, don't forget about the Dunkin' puppin' bandana for your pup. Or, you can opt for the Dunkin' Donut Dog bandana, which has a white background and orange donut images. Both are $10 on the site.

The Dunkin' holiday pop-up shop items became available at noon ET on Nov. 14, they are only around while supplies last. If you miss out of the Dunkin' Holiday Pop-Up Shop for 2019, Dunkin' revealed that the pop-up should be coming back for the holiday season in 2020. If you don't want to wait, you can still get some holiday merch items from Dunkin' locations nationwide, including donut ornaments and Elf on the Shelf ornaments for $9.99 and lip balm two-packs for $5.99. While you're there, you can grab a Peppermint Mocha or one of the new Dunkin' lattes.

The online shop will only be around for a limited time, so hurry up and scout out the best buys.