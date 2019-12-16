Girl Scout Cookie season can't come soon enough. And while you wait for delicious bites like Thin Mints and Samoas to come back, you can also prep yourself for the return of Dunkin's Girl Scout Cookie coffee flavors for the third year in a row. Get ready to start the new year with beverages that taste just like your fave cookies.

You can look forward to indulging in Dunkin's Girl Scout Coffee flavors, which are inspired by Girl Scout's Coconut Caramel Cookies, aka Samoas, which blend toasted coconut with creamy caramel, and Thin Mints, which combine cool mint and decadent chocolate. The two coffee flavors will be available in Dunkin's full lineup of handcrafted espresso drinks, hot and iced coffee, cold brew, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate, so you can try these cookie flavors in all your fave coffees and sips.

You can pick up your Girl Scout Cookie-inspired coffee at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide as of Jan. 1, 2020. They will be on the menu until the beginning of spring 2020, so you'll definitely want to put this at the top of your new year priorities. To make things better, local Girl Scout troops will be selling their signature cookies at select Dunkin' locations across the country, so you can easily pick up the perfect cookie and coffee combo when you swing by the store.

Dunkin' first unveiled Girl Scout Cookie-inspired coffees in early 2018 in honor of National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend on Feb. 26, 2018. The special-edition drinks were launched in three iconic flavors: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramels, and Peanut Butter Cookie. Dunkin's cookie-inspired flavors were so popular with customers that the brand brought the Coconut Caramel and Thin Mint flavors back in 2019, along with a new addition, the Trefoils Shortbread flavor, a sweet and buttery beverage.

Even though some of the past flavors aren't coming back for 2020, you can still enjoy two fan-favorite flavors that will be back: Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel. Don't forget, just like in previous years, Dunkin's Girl Scout Cookie Coffees will only be around for a limited time, so grab your cookie-lovin' pals and start planning your coffee dates ASAP.