The most wonderful time of the year might technically be during the holidays, but Girl Scout cookie season is equally as nice. Why? Well, for another year in a row, Dunkin' is teaming up with the Girl Scouts to bring back your favorite cookie flavors. If you're wondering: Which Dunkin' Girl Scout cookie flavors are back for 2019? You've come to the right place. You can sip all of your favorites. Here's what's coming back, as well as a new flavor for you to try in your brew.

Dunkin's Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffees just debuted in locations across the country and I can't wait to order one for myself. This year, there are some familiar flavors making a return to the menu, as well as one brand new flavor to mix things up a bit. So, which Girl Scout cookie flavors are coming back to Dunkin' for 2019? You can find the Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints inspired coffee flavors at participating Dunkin' locations around the country. It would be a real shame if Dunkin' got rid of those two flavors. I'm all about the Thin Mints, but Coconut Caramel sounds good, too.

The newest Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee flavor is Trefoils shortbread that is sweet and buttery, according to Dunkin'. It's just like eating an actual shortbread cookie, except you're sipping it and it's got caffeine.

The flavors were released in late December and are sticking around until the beginning of spring, according to a press release from Dunkin'. The first day of spring starts on Wednesday, March 20, so you've at least got until then to order up one of these flavors.

“There are few brands that fit better together than Dunkin’ and Girl Scouts of the USA. From great flavor combinations to shared values, such as positivity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit – it’s a perfect pairing,” Patty Healy, Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, said in a press release. “The return of these beloved flavors to our lineup of coffees will help our brand and our guests kick off the New Year with a smile in honor of the start of Girl Scout Cookie season.”

You can order all of Dunkin’s coffee flavors inspired by Girl Scout Cookies however you want including hot or iced coffee. The flavors will also be available in espresso beverages, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate, according to Dunkin'. So, yes, you can totally order a Thin Mints Frozen Chocolate. That's what I'll be getting. Yum.

A long time ago, aka when I was growing up in the '90s, I was a Brownie. I never made it to Girl Scout status (sorry, mom), but that doesn't mean I can't get down on a box of Girl Scout cookies. Most days, I'm a black coffee drinker. There are a few flavored brews I will occasionally spring for, but I'm pretty predictable when it comes to my coffee order. Dunkin's Girl Scout coffee flavors are an exception to my black coffee partiality.

Oh, and don't forget that Dunkin' is currently offering $2 hot or iced cappuccinos and lattes until Sunday, March 3. The deal is good from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., daily. I definitely recommend swinging by Dunkin' for a Thin Mint Latte.