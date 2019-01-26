If you're a member of Dunkin's loyalty program, I've got good news for you. In celebration of the loyalty program's five year anniversary, members will score more points than usual on certain menu items. Dunkin' is giving DD Perks members extra points on Jan. 27, 2019, so you can make some extra money while enjoying your daily sip.

For one day only on Sunday, Jan. 27, Dunkin' will be offering five times the points for its DD Perks members, according to a Dunkin' blog post from Jan. 25. In order to get the points, customers can choose to order one of these two classic beverages on the Dunkin' menu: Hot or Iced Coffee in medium, large, and extra large sizes and Hot or Iced Espresso drinks in medium and large sizes, excluding espresso shots. The special offer means guests will receive 25 points per dollar on the coffee or espresso drinks rather than the five points they usually collect per dollar.

The 25 points per dollar add up quickly when all it takes is 200 points to score a free beverage from the Massachusetts-based coffee and doughnut company. DD Perks members also receive free drinks on their birthdays and the first time they sign up. So if you're not a DD Perks member now, you might want to sign up for DD Perks to claim a free beverage and five times the points and join the 6 million DD Perks members nationwide.

DD Perks members get other benefits beyond free drinks and points. With On-the-Go mobile ordering, DD Perks members can place their order up to 24 hours in advance at whichever Dunkin' location they prefer. To finish ordering, they need to simply confirm when they are ready to pick up their order, per the Dunkin' website. Members also get various special offers and rewards each month, including discounts and extra treats.

While you're retrieving your extra points on Jan. 27, be sure to check out Dunkin's new Go2s Value Menu which features affordable breakfast items that won't break the bank but will get your day started on a hearty note. Customers can get two Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches for $2, two bagels with cream cheese spread for $4, or two Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches for $5 at participating Dunkin' locations across the country. Though the menu that launched on Jan. 7 wont be around forever, Dunkin' has yet to announce when this limited-edition menu will disappear so double up on all your fave breakfast foods while you can. If none of those options float your boat, you can also opt for Dunkin's new under-400-calories Power Breakfast Sandwich made with turkey sausage, American cheese, an egg white, and veggies like spinach, peppers, and onion all atop thin seeded multigrain sandwich bread.

Dunkin' doesn't just have new food and a new DD Perks deal but new drinks as well. Earlier this month, Dunkin' brought back Girl Scout Cookie coffee flavors like Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints, so you can combine your favorite treat with your favorite sip.

With new bites, returning sips, and extra perks at the coffee and doughnut chain, you're definitely going to want to get to your local Dunkin' before all these offers end.