Lately, I've been in a really good mood. No, actually, I've been in a pretty fantastic mood. Want to know why? This is my favorite time of year. No, not because it's finally warm enough to be outside comfortably without the icy air physically hurting my face, or because my birthday is coming up in about a month. It's my absolute favorite time of year, because Dunkin' Donuts' National Donut Day is coming up, and I'm really excited to get my hands on a free pastry. Seriously, what could be better than that?

According to a press release, Dunkin' Donuts is celebrating their annual National Donut Day on Friday, June 1. Once again, the coffee and doughnut giant will be offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice along with the purchase of any beverage. In case you didn't already know, the classic doughnut flavors include: Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and if you think picking one is going to be easy, think again, pal.

The offer will last the entire day at participating DD locations nationwide while supplies lasts, per the release. So make sure to get your butt to your local Dunkin' restaurant before all their free doughnuts run out. This holiday only comes once a year, and I'm counting on all of you to take full advantage of this glorious opportunity.

Please, correct me if I'm wrong, but can you think of a better duo than free doughnuts and sunshine? In all honesty, celebrating the start of June with a complimentary pastry is the best possible scenario, because eating free doughnuts is really all I want to do in life. My summer aesthetic is just going to be me eating doughnuts in the sunshine, and I'm really not mad about it.

To wash down your free doughnut, make sure you try one of Dunkin' Donuts' new Cosmic Coolattas. You'll have to choose between the Cosmic Cotton Candy, which features the new Cotton Candy and Blue Raspberry flavors, and the Cosmic Pineapple, which consists of the Pineapple and Blue Raspberry flavors. Both drinks feature gorgeous ombre hues, and they officially made their delicious DD debut on Monday, April 30. They'll only be available until May 27 at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide, though, so make sure to knock back as many as you can, while you can. They're seriously out of this world, and let me tell you — they're well worth the brain freeze.

On the other hand, you might be feeling like some Girl Scout Cookies would better accompany that free doughnut... in which case, you should definitely order any one of Dunkin' Donuts' Girl Scout Cookie coffees. They come in three decadent flavors, including Coconut Caramel, Thin Mints, and Peanut Butter Cookie. I'll be honest, I absolutely love all of them. Each accurately resembles my three fave Girl Scout cookie flavors, and the best part is that each flavor can be made into a hot coffee, iced coffee, frozen hot chocolate, a latte, a macchiato, and even frozen coffee. So if you haven't already tried each of these Girl Scout cookie flavors, then what are you doing with your life? They'll be available until the end of May (or while supplies last), so get them while you can.

There's nothing I love more than a free doughnut, so make sure to stop by Dunkin' Donuts to make the start of summer memorable. This might be ridiculous, but I'm already mapping out what flavor I'll get. Doughnut decision anxiety is way too real, guys — and if that isn't a problem for you, then I'm impressed.