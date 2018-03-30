Aside from puppies, a nice gym sesh, and maybe some chocolate truffles, there are few things I enjoy more than a healthy cup of cold brew. It's super refreshing and energizing — but most importantly, it's what I could always use on every hungover morning, early commute, and just for surviving life in New York City in general. So if you're as big of a fan as I am, here's how to get free cold brew coffee at Dunkin' Donuts; the best part is that you basically just have to show up.

In case you haven't already heard the big news, April 6 is about to be so lit. Aside from being Friday (aka the best day of the week), it's also going to be Dunkin' Donuts' glorious cold brew coffee tasting. According to a press release, DD will be allowing guests to try their cold brew fo' free, and in all honesty, I can already smell the roasted coffee beans. The sample will consist of a generous 3.5 ounces, and the tasting will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. The big event will partake at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide, and the opportunity for free cold brew will remain while supplies lasts (which, TBH, is hopefully forever). If you somehow weren't already able to tell, I am jazzed.

This is so embarrassing, but as a self-proclaimed diehard cold brew fan, this'll actually be my first time trying Dunkin's cold brew. There, I know it's hard to believe, but I said it. According to its description in the press release, I have extremely high hopes for its taste. DD's cold brew, per the release, is made in super small batches, and is prepped by steeping a blend of coffee in cold water for 12 hours. The result is supposedly super sweet — almost chocolatey — and my mouth is quite literally watering. Anything involving chocolate gets an A-plus in my book, so you can totally count me in.

Don't forget to show your spirit at Dunkin' Donuts' cold brew tasting, by wearing a pair of their signature Saucony sneakers. The two Massachusetts-based companies recently collaborated, and the result is honestly my ideal pair of kicks. Perfect to wear to the gym, brunch, or for any and every public outing, they're simultaneously chic and super cute. With white tops, along with festive pink and orange soles, the sneaker is adorable, springy, and it's 100 percent what every DD lover needs in their closet right now.

Maybe you feel like Girl Scout Cookies would accompany that free cold brew sample perfectly... and if that's the case, you definitely won't have to BYO-cookie flavors. If you happen to be on those cookie vibes, order any one of Dunkin's Girl Scout Cookie coffees. Speaking from personal experience, each of them are absolutely delicious, so snagging some ASAP is vital. They come in three flavors, including Coconut Caramel, Thin Mints, and Peanut Butter Cookie. Each accurately resembles all of the best Girl Scout cookies, and any of them can seriously turn around any bad day. Also, each flavor can be applied to hot coffee, iced coffee, frozen hot chocolate, a latte, a macchiato, and even frozen coffee. So if you haven't already tried any of these Girl Scout cookie flavors, they're definitely hard to beat. Like, I'm obsessed.

Unless you're living under a rock, there's an extremely likely chance you've already tasted a cold brews in your life (and you obviously fell in love with them). So if you need me, I'll definitely be celebrating the warm weather with some free DD cold brew. Also make it a point to wear your Dunkin' sneakers and sip some Girl Scout Cookie coffee while you're at it... because they're totally ringing in the new season the right way.