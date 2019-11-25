In this photo, their body positioning and eye contact indicate a deep connection. "I love this layered V-pose with their bodies touching from the chest down, to show their closeness. That is a sweet, loving, long look they're giving each other," says Wood. Brown also points out that it's tough to gaze into someone's eyes at "such close range unless you're really into each other." Considering they're at a hectic event, watching them share such an intimate moment is particularly heart-warming.

The way these two oozed chemistry and charisma at the AMAs make it clear they're feeling the love. Here's hoping they continue to shine together for many years to come.