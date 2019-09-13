Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid haven’t been an item for long, but it seems like wedding bells might not be the furthest thing from their minds. At least, if Dua Lipa’s engagement ring shoe is any indication. Lipa and Hadid made their official couple debut at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 11, and while they both looked super cool and trendy (as they are wont to do), eagle-eyed fans can easily spot an engagement ring… on the heel of Lipa’s shoe.

Before everyone starts flipping out, let’s take a second to note that the ring is nowhere near her left ring finger. Her entire left hand is void of any jewelry, except for her watch. The ring is actually on the heel of her left pump. According to Page Six, the shoes are Marc Jacobs’ “The Proposal” Heels. They’re $395 and come with the ring attached.

So, either Hadid proposed with a pair of high heels (which would honestly be very cool and Sex and the City of him), or the ring is literally just a meaningless detail on Lipa’s outfit. I’m no detective, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was the latter. Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for both Lipa and Hadid for comment on the speculation over their rumored engagement, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Their Marc Jacobs NYFW appearance marks their first official “red carpet” as a couple. The Sun reports that Lipa and ex-boyfriend Isaac Carews broke up in June 2019, after three-and-a-half years together. ICYMI, Hadid and ex Nicola Peltz split back in May 2018. Hadid was photographed making out with Kendall Jenner shortly after, in June, but TMZ reports they were “just having fun.”

Sources reportedly told TMZ that Hadid and Lipa were connected through Lipa’s friend and Hadid’s sister, Gigi Hadid, and bonded over their love of music. Hadid reportedly reached out to Lipa for a date when he’d heard she had broken up with Carews in June. The two were photographed cuddling and kissing at a music festival in London’s Hyde Park in July, and the rest is history. Since then, they’ve been photographed together several times throughout the summer, including at Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral in Rotterdam, Netherlands, along with Bella Hadid, Gigi, and her rumored boyfriend, The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron.

Taking the timeline into consideration, Hadid and Lipa have only really been dating since June 2019, aka, three-and-a-half months. And although they wouldn’t be the first celebrity couple to get engaged so shortly after connecting (hello, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra), it’s doubtful that these two are saying “I do,” if only because the ring is on her shoe, as opposed to her hand. If she’d shown up to NYFW wearing that sort of bling on her ring finger, then it would probably be safer to assume that it means they’re walking down the aisle. Until then, it seems like the two are enjoying their summer of love. Only time will tell, folks!