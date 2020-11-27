Start this holiday season on the right foot with a stylish new pair of shoes... or a few. When it comes to discounts and deals, you can rely on DSW just like you can always rely on your fave pair of sneakers. That's why DSW's Black Friday 2020 sale does not disappoint. With doorbusters and a few freebies, you'll definitely want to check out what they've got going on.

While you may miss walking into a DSW on Black Friday and seeing the rows and rows of shoes, you won't miss rolling out of bed early in the morning to make sure you snag the best deals. Since the coronavirus pandemic is still a serious daily reality, retailers have redirected a lot of their usual sales from in-store to online. That means, you can easily shop the DSW site or app from the safety of your home, and have your goodies delivered straight to your door.

During its online Black Friday sale from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, DSW is giving shoppers 30% off everything on their website, with some minor exclusions. All you'll need to do to snag the offer is use the offer code BFSAVINGS when checking out. There's a limit of one deal per customer. That includes discounted prices on some of your favorite shoe brands, like adidas, Crocs, and Vans, with promotions continuing through the end of the year. Check out these top picks you can shop for during DSW's 30% off Black Friday sale.

DSW is also spoiling their rewards program members with $5 rewards for every 100 points you earn. Plus, VIP members get free shipping on anything all the time, free in-store returns, exclusive offers, and more. On top of that, you get free shipping and free in-store returns, which makes 2020 shopping even easier. If you're not a member yet, you can join for free on the rewards program website.

With such great deals, you can get yourself a pair of shoes for every fashionable moment you have planned in 2021. Get yourself new sneakers for working out or going for jogs around your neighborhood. Treat your housemates to some new slippers to complete their at-home loungewear lewks. This can also be your chance to find the perfect shoes for your NYE outfit. Even though you plan on having a virtual party with your besties from the comfort and safety of your own homes, you can still have some Cinderella moments with a gorgeous pair of slippers.

